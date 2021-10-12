CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No decision on closing Main Street for Rockford social zone

By Rachel Van Gilder, Heather Walker
 10 days ago

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rockford City Council decided Monday to table a proposal that would have shut down Main Street in favor of the city’s downtown social zone.

As a result, the Rockford Outdoor Refreshment Area remains in place, but Main Street is also still open.

The proposal was to close the one block of Main Street for seven or eight weeks from November to January, turning it into a sort of plaza.

Restaurants that we spoke to along Main Street like the idea, saying it brought in big business last winter. But the majority of people who came to Monday‘s meeting strongly opposed it, saying that the social zone should move someplace else.

Because RORA is still in effect, people can still move between downtown restaurants and shops with drinks. However, there is no central plaza area.

