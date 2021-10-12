CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NV Energy reports over 9,000 customers without power

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 10 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Monday night at 10:00 p.m. NV Energy reported it had over 9,000 customers without power.

Initially many of the outages center on the east side of the valley as strong winds continue to blow through the area from the north.

Reports of damage due to strong wind gusts include a photo taken this evening after a light fixture fell and hit a vehicle.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, there were no weather-related incidents in the City of Las Vegas, however, crews did respond to about a dozen of calls regarding electrical-related issues.

A high wind warning is in effect until Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

