S.Korea stocks hit over 9-mth low as oil prices stoke inflation fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit their lowest level in more than nine months on Tuesday as soaring oil prices stoked inflation worries, while investors also remained cautious ahead of the U.S. corporate earnings season. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 38.52 points, or 1.30%, to 2,917.78 by 0204 GMT, after falling as much as 1.85% earlier in the session. The country's financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. ** Leading declines on the benchmark were tech giants, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropping 2.94% and 2.66%, respectively. ** Other heavyweights such as platform companies Naver and Kakao fell 3.22% and 2.98%, respectively. ** Global risk appetite was dampened after oil prices surged to multi-year highs on Monday, helped by rebounding demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies. ** Brent and U.S. crudes, however, fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather after weeks of gains. ** At home, markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to kept interest rates unchanged. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 424.7 billion won ($354.33 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,199.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% lower than its previous close. It fell below the 1,200-level for the first time since late July 2020 earlier in the session. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.7 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,199.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.11. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 2.366%. ($1 = 1,198.6000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)