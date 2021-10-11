CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Who Cast a Spell Over Disney Week, Night 1?

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rncKD_0cOKwNvi00

Dancing With the Stars would like us to come along and sing the song and join the jamboree… not once, but twice this week.

You guessed it: Disney Week has taken over the ABC competition series once more, with Monday’s episode celebrating Disney heroes, while Tuesday’s special installment will feature dances inspired by Disney villains. And in true fairytale fashion, Monday’s broadcast delivered a happily-ever-after moment when no couples were eliminated from Season 30.

Still, the remaining 13 couples were tasked with learning two performances this week, and all of Monday’s routines had to incorporate the Mickey Dance Challenge, a short piece of choreography — courtesy of Mickey Mouse himself — that had to pop up somewhere in each couple’s performance, regardless of their assigned style. At the end of the show, the judges doled out two bonus points to the duo that best executed Mickey’s challenge.

Let’s break down the evening’s routines:

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson (Viennese Waltz to Cinderella ‘s “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes”): Real talk: About halfway through this performance, I noticed I had stopped typing in favor of beaming at the scree, full Dopey-in- Snow-White style. Even when male contestants have attempted this style on the show, their footwork can look sloppy and haphazard as they twirl their female partners around, but JoJo was beautifully grounded and sure of herself throughout the number. Plus, she and Jenna had an easy, relaxed chemistry, without losing any of the classic Cinderella romance. Judges’ Score: 35/40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAKRY_0cOKwNvi00 Mel C and pro Gleb Savchenko (Jazz to Mary Poppins ‘ “Step in Time,” pictured): Perhaps it was because Mel and Gleb’s routine kicked off with the high-stakes Mickey Dance Challenge — who knew Mickey Mouse could be such a source of stress? — but Mel seemed more in her head during this jazz than she’s been in any other performance, visibly anticipating (and perhaps worrying about) the next combination. That said, the number was dizzyingly fast and stuffed with content, and not many contestants could have handled that as skillfully as Mel did. Judges’ Score: 31/40

Matt James and pro Lindsay Arnold (Quickstep to The Incredibles ‘ “The Incredits,” pictured): Man, the costume department did Matt dirty on this one, huh? If the quickstep weren’t already tough enough — especially for a contestant whose ballroom technique leaves something to be desired — now he has to contend with Frozone’s full helmet and visor? Give the man a chance, at least! Judges’ Score: 26/40

Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater (Paso Doble to Mulan ‘s “I’ll Make a Man Out of You”): Jimmie’s adaptability from style to style is, for me at least, the season’s most pleasant surprise thus far: Just last week, the country singer turned in a sassy salsa, but he seemed to effortlessly pivot to the strength and fire of the paso doble this time, totally committing to the style’s powerful movements without getting herky-jerky about it. The lip-syncing, on the other hand, has gotta go. Judges’ Score: 30/40

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten (Rumba to Tarzan ‘s “You’ll Be in My Heart”): The hip isolations! The hip isolations! Though Amanda did seem strangely reserved at various points of this rumba, her technique was sensational, with each movement flowing gorgeously into the next. I am starting to resent this Mickey Dance Challenge for eating up time spent in the contestants’ actual style, but Amanda and Alan did a decent job working that combo into the rumba, where it definitely didn’t belong. Judges’ Score: 32/40

Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy (Samba to The Lion King ‘s “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”): Ah, a Lion King -themed number without a single velvet onesie or prosthetic nose in sight . Blessings. But even on its own, this samba was energetic and entertaining, though Olivia’s confidence seemed to shake a bit when she and Val hit that remix in the middle. Also? Derek’s been sitting next to Bruno way too long. That comment about Olivia’s “adorable” lion makeup gave me all the heebie-jeebies. Judges’ Score: 35/40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAE5L_0cOKwNvi00 The Miz and pro Witney Carson (Quickstep to Aladdin ‘s “Friend Like Me,” pictured): Hmm, I see we’re approaching the “We love your energy, so here’s an eight!” part of the season with The Miz. There’s no denying his personality is infectious, but the quickstep footwork here was messy, and their Mickey Dance Challenge fell noticeably out of sync toward the end. Plus, if there’s any routine where The Miz shouldn’t hold back his energy, it’s when he’s dancing to “Friend Like Me” as Aladdin ‘s Genie. The guy is painted blue! We’re way past reining it in! Judges’ Score: 31/40

Kenya Moore and pro Brandon Armstrong (Contemporary to Moana ‘s “How Far I’ll Go”): I would have loved to see Kenya completely give herself over to the dance a little more, especially when the contemporary style allows for that openness. On the other hand, contemporary can be daunting with its comparatively abstract movements, and Kenya did a nice job grasping the choreography overall. Judges’ Score: 29/40

Brian Austin Green and pro Sharna Burgess (Waltz to Snow White ‘s “Someday My Prince Will Come”): Brian and Sharna’s obvious love for each other usually turns me into a human heart-eyes emoji… but it is becoming a weird obstacle for them, eh? The chemistry is unmatched, but the content is weirdly lacking every week, and all of Brian and Sharna’s performances thus far are starting to blend together in a blur of cutesy affection. Judges’ Score: 25/40

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber (Salsa to Encanto ‘s “Colombia, Mi Encanto”): Suni’s facial expressions were a bit more varied here, which was excellent to see. But here’s hoping Sasha continues to work with her on each style’s correct technique instead of relying on those gymnastics tricks so much; in that final side-by-side section, Suni’s elbows were pinned so closely to her sides, and I hope she gets the chance to work out those small kinks to perfection. Judges’ Score: 33/40

Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev (Quickstep to The Jungle Book ‘s “I Wan’na Be Like You”): Melora Hardin is not here to get lost in the shuffle, folks! Even when she’s tasked with portraying a cartoon bear, the Office actress brings such likability to every performance: It’s almost like she can’t quite believe she’s dancing so brilliantly, but her movements still possess confidence and certainty. Judges’ Score: 36/40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtQgz_0cOKwNvi00 Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke (Jive to A Goofy Movie ‘s “Stand Out,” pictured): It speaks to Cody’s proficiency with choreography that he could handle that entire opening section by himself without appearing shaky or nervous. What’s a little more puzzling are his continuous struggles staying in sync with Cheryl, which were a bit more glaring with those lightning-fast jive steps. (A six, though, Len? A six? C’mon.) Judges’ Score: 27/40

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach (Foxtrot to Frozen ‘s “Let It Go”): Those low-ish scores for Cody and Cheryl are extra-confusing after taking in Iman and Daniella’s foxtrot, which yielded three eights (?!) despite an altogether so-so showing from Iman. I appreciate the tenderness he brought to this style, but his face lacked any real expression until the Mickey Dance Challenge hit, and I thought some Road Runner dust clouds might form around his feet on those final spins. Judges’ Score: 30/40

Before the contestants received the good news that no one would get booted on Monday, the judges awarded Jimmie and Emma those coveted two bonus points from the Mickey Dance Challenge, raising their total score for the night from 30 to 32 out of 40.

OK, your turn! How did you feel about those Disney Heroes performances, and who ought to be eliminated on Tuesday night? Tell us in a comment below!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Voice Recap: It's the Axe for Seven More Acts on Night 3 of the Battles

Over and over again, Monday’s episode of The Voice teed up the saddest kind of mic-drop moment — the kind in which a singer’s asked to drop the mic on their way not just off the stage but the show. Along the way, Ariana Grande got goosebumps galore, John Legend retained a purple-haired competitor who reminded him of Pink, Kelly Clarkson stole a 13-year-old dark horse from Ari, and Blake Shelton was left so awestruck by a performance, he remarked, “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything like that.” Spoiler alert: It’s the first one up. So enough preamble,...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Grease Night Brings the Season's First Shocker

Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars can only be described as systematic, hydromatic, and y’know what, while we’re at it? Ultramatic, too. The ABC competition traded in Mickey Mouse ears for Pink Ladies jackets on Week 5, in celebration of the movie musical Grease. And since we’re about halfway through the competition, it seems about time for a shocking elimination, which went down at the end of the broadcast. First, let’s recap the evening’s routines: Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy (Foxtrot to “Summer Nights,” pictured): The downside of these Grease homages is that the songs didn’t always quite suit the styles given to...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Halloween Kills, YOU, Day of the Dead

On TV this Friday: Michael Myers resumes his reign of terror on Peacock (and in theaters), Amazon reboots ’90s cult classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Syfy launches the George A. Romero homage Day of the Dead. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Miz
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Melora Hardin
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

Among the 17 celebrities competing on season 6 “The Masked Singer” season 6, the Bull has one of the best voices. He has been tipped as a frontrunner to win the Golden Mask since he made his debut as part of Group A on the September 22 premiere. Back then, he nailed his cover of Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closed out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Dancing With The Stars#Disney Movie#Disney Week#Abc
GoldDerby

Yes, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast was also confused about how the judges’ vote works

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who’s been flummoxed by “Dancing with the Stars'” judges’ vote this season — the cast is too. As previously explained, because there are four judges this season, head judge Len Goodman‘s vote counts twice if Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are not in agreement on who to send home from the bottom two. However, the show has not done a great job explaining this to viewers — or apparently even to the cast — as many were left scratching their heads last week when Matt James and Lindsay Arnold, after leading...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Olivia Jade Denies Hooking Up With Dancing With The Stars Partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is on fire this season. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is being competitive as always. She is partnered with pro Brandon Armstrong and is doing well for having no prior dance experience. Before she hit the ballroom, Kenya asked another ballroom vet, and current Real Housewives […] The post Olivia Jade Denies Hooking Up With Dancing With The Stars Partner Val Chmerkovskiy appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Hello Magazine

Nicole Scherzinger floors fans with gorgeous transformation no one saw coming

Nicole Scherzinger underwent a surprising transformation on Wednesday that left her fans in disbelief. The Masked Singer star took on a completely different form as she turned herself into a cartoon to recap viewers on the latest episode of the hit Fox show – and she still looked amazing rocking a one-shouldered, sparkly pink floor-length gown.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Dancing With the Stars recap: Look who earned the first 9s of the season

Hey, it's the Happiest Place on Earth! That's what happens when it's Disney Heroes night on Dancing With the Stars: everyone gets a pass to hang out mask-free with Mickey and Minnie in front of Cinderella's castle. And speaking of delightful surprises, check out Tyra Banks and her best dress yet — a chocolate and vanilla-swirled confection that didn't give me a sugar rush.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TVLine

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy