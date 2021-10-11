CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Sammy Watkins, OL Ben Cleveland leave with injuries vs. Colts

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to pick up their fourth win of the 2021 season as they face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. While the game hasn’t gone as planned for Baltimore so far, and they will hope to climb back into the contest as it continues.

However, they could have to embark on their second half journey without two of their offensive contributors in guard Ben Cleveland and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Baltimore announced that Cleveland is doubtful to return with a knee injury, while Watkins is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic later reported that Cleveland has been ruled out for the game.

