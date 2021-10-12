CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

REVIEW: 50th Anniversary Dole Whip and Pineapple Cupcake Available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

By Jared Haynes
WDW News Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s Polynesian Village Resort is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with two special desserts. Capt. Cook’s offers a Dole Whip cupcake, and Pineapple Lanai has a celebratory version of the classic Dole Whip soft serve in either pineapple or lime. 50th Celebration Cupcake – $5.99. DOLE Whip® Pineapple Center, Tropical...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Disney Officially Renames Iconic Park Area

Future World is no more at EPCOT. Disney Parks has begun the rebranding of EPCOT's Future World, with the front half of the park now split into three distinct neighborhoods. The front half of the park now consists of "World Celebration" (the area containing Spaceship Earth), "World Discovery" (the area with Test Track and Mission: Space), and "World Nature" (the area with Soarin'.) The neighborhoods technically will debut on October 1st as part of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, but various EPCOT rides and attractions already have the new neighborhoods listed on their respective webpages on Disney's website.
TRAVEL
allears.net

Disney World is Charging HOW Much For 50th Anniversary M&Ms?!

The Main Street Confectionery reopened with a NEW look just a few weeks ago in Magic Kingdom and we’ve been checking out all of the new sweets and treats ever since!. Inside you can find things like create your own popcorn mix, slushies, desserts covered in Skittles, and more. And, today a brand new item landed in the shop for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, but you’re going to have to shell out some big bucks if you want to get your hands on this candy!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Cupcake#Disney Resort#Food Drink#Pineapple Center#White Chocolate Medallion#Yellow Umbrella#Wdwnt#Wdw News
disneydining.com

Disney’s 50th Anniversary Just Got A Lot Cozier With New Shoes!

Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating all things 50! With Disney World’s 50th Anniversary in full swing, Disney fans are enjoying the new experiences and excitement for this 18-month long celebration Disney has deemed, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” At Magic Kingdom Park, enjoy the jaw-dropping Cinderella Castle 50th decor and the new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment. Over at EPCOT, Guests are snagging their virtual queue pass for the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction and making sure to claim their viewing spot for the new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can see the Tower of Terror shine as a Beacon of Magic like never before. And of course, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the fun with the new Disney Kitetails daytime entertainment. While you’re celebrating, the special 50th anniversary collection of merchandise is loaded with must-haves… but what about your FEET?! That’s right – Disney’s 50th Anniversary just a whole lot cozier with NEW 50th themed shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Baby Dumbo MagicBand Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. An adorable new open edition MagicBand featuring baby Dumbo is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it in World of Disney at Disney Springs. Baby Dumbo MagicBand – $29.99. The MagicBand is navy blue with...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Ranking All the 50th Anniversary Treats in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Disney World is filled with so many treats right now for the 50th anniversary, that it’s an adventure in itself to try and get through them all!. While you’ll find over 150 snacks and drinks across the parks and resorts, there’s something extra special about Disney’s Hollywood Studios with its Beacon of Magic and EPIC list of goodies. And, we’re here to rank all the dishes and drinks that we’ve tried in Hollywood Studios for the 50th anniversary!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New 50th Anniversary Raspberry Almond Cheesecake Disappoints at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort has a new dessert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Check out our review of the 50th anniversary raspberry almond cheesecake below. Raspberry Almond Cheesecake – $5.99. Raspberry cheesecake with a rose-gold champagne-infused glaze on an almond cookie (gluten friendly)
FOOD & DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Heading to California Grill During Disney World’s 50th Anniversary? It’s Gonna COST You!

We hope you’re having an amazing time celebrating Disney World’s 50th Anniversary so far!. We’ve had a blast checking out the specialty merchandise, new details, fun snacks, and more! You might have seen our reviews of Steakhouse 71, but that’s not the only new table service offering at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. California Grill has also gotten a bit of a revamp!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Fried Chicken, Peas and Carrots, and Mashed Potato Cupcake Trio From P & J’s Southern Takeout at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

P & J’s Southern Takeout has a new chicken dinner cupcake trio at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. This unique dessert platter features all the fixings of a Southern chicken dinner, right down to peas, carrots, and mashed potatoes. P & J’s Southern Takeout is located at Pioneer Hall.
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Theme Park Hours Now Posted Through End of 2021

Walt Disney World theme park hours are now available through the end of 2021. We previously reported hours through December 27. Magic Kingdom will open at 9:00 a.m. December 28 – 31. It will close at 9:00 p.m. on December 28 and 29. It will close at midnight on December 30 and 31.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Braces Get a Makeover For the 50th Anniversary

Have you ever heard the line, “you’re never fully dressed without a smile?”. Well, what if we told you that you could smile with the magic of Disney. Wearing braces was always something I didn’t enjoy because I was not a fan of how it looked on me. In order to make my smile feel more exciting while I wore them, I always used colorful elastics to show my mood. If I knew about the WildSmiles Braces collaboration with Disney, I would have been more enticed!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy