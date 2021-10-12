CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Looming Evergrande bond coupon payments intensify contagion fears

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - As China Evergrande Group looks set to miss its third round of bond payments in three weeks, markets are shifting their focus to other indebted property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term.

A total of $38.8 billion offshore bonds issued by 40 Chinese developers will be maturing from Oct to end of 2022, according to brokerage CGS-CIMB, with the next peak of $6.2 billion in payments coming up in January.

The deadline for Evergrande’s $148 million of coupon payments is 0400 GMT Tuesday, but bondholders hadn’t received anything by end of Asian trading on Monday. Markets expect the distressed developer is likely to miss payments again, following two other payments it missed in September.

High-yield Chinese bond markets were routed once again on Monday as fears about fast-spreading contagion in the $5 trillion sector, which drives a sizable chunk of the Chinese economy, continued to savage sentiment.

“We see more defaults ahead if the liquidity problem does not improve markedly,” said CGS-CIMB in a note, adding developers with weaker credit rating are very difficulty to get refinancing at the moment.

Small developers Modern Land and Sinic Holdings were the latest scrambling to delay deadlines, after Evergrande and Fantasia missed their payments since September.

Modern Land requested bondholders on Monday to delay a repayment due later this month for three months, while Sinic said it would likely default next week.

Shares of Modern dropped over 3% on Tuesday to new low.

Evergrande’s electric vehicles unit shares jumped over 10%, however, after it vowed to start producing cars next year. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
740thefan.com

China Evergrande sends funds to trustee for bond coupon due Sept 23 -source

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Property developer China Evergrande Group has made funds available for a bond coupon due Sept. 23 to a trustee account on Thursday, before the expiration of a 30-day grace period for the payment, a source told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#China Evergrande Group#Chinese#Asian#Cgs Cimb#Fantasia
investing.com

Coupon Payment Made; China Downplays Risk: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group made an interest payment on a dollar bond ahead of a Saturday deadline, according to a report in the Securities Times, sending the embattled developer’s stock and bonds higher. Evergrande transferred an $83.5 million coupon payment within the 30-day grace period, the paper reported, citing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported.Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. Chinese officials have tried to ally investor fears by saying the debt problems can be controlled and there should be no impact on the financial industry.Evergrande wired money on Friday to a Citigroup account for...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Evergrande relief, earnings support European stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 22 (Reuters) - European stocks opened higher on Friday as a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden China Evergrande Group buoyed global sentiment while strong earnings from L’Oreal and gains in tech stocks lent further support.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Evergrande payment boosts Asia

Evergrande’s offshore coupon payment, just ahead of the default deadline, has boosted Asian equity markets today, sending the China financial contagion story off the front pages for now and removing a key weekend risk. That has helped the northern Asia heavyweights fend of the sharp fall in Nasdaq futures in Asia after poor results from Snap post the US close.
STOCKS
Reuters

China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default. Here is a timeline of events of how...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain on relief over China Evergrande woes

* Turkish lira hits new low, among worst EM performers this week. Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies rose on Friday, after a report said that debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group had made some headway in interest payments, while Russia’s rouble rose ahead of an interest rate decision.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
226K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy