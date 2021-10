Wake Forest, N.C. — The Wake Forest Cougars remained perfect in the history of their rivalry with the Heritage Huskies on Friday night. The No. 5 Huskies began the night at home looking to snap a streak of 11 straight losses to No. 10 Wake Forest since the school began varsity play in 2011 as well as wrangle control of the loaded Northern Athletic Conference, but Wake Forest found a way to get it done in the end once again.

