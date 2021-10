Now that acting Berrien County Health Officer Courtney Davis has announced her resignation, the immediate question for county leadership becomes how to replace her. Berrien County Administrator Brian Dissette tells WSJM News Davis was serving as both the deputy and acting health officer role. He does say the county has some internal staff that could possibly take over. It will at least be a few weeks before the county has a new health officer. Davis announced her resignation, effective November 3, this week. She said the politics surrounding COVID-19 have made it impossible for her to do her job effectively. Also resigning is health department spokesperson Gillian Conrad. We asked Dissette if they were pressured by the administration or the board of commissioners.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO