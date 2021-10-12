Lazy Ballerina Planning New Location For Its Tasting Room

The “for lease” sign has been down for a while at the ex-West Seattle Licensing location (5048 California SW), but it took a liquor-license application to give a hint at its future. We talked briefly today with one of the applicants, who are seeking a license under the business name Till Dawn. It’s going to be a café, he said, but they’re still a few weeks away from going public with details. (The license application is in the “snack bar” category, which means bottled/canned beer for on-site consumption.) They’re hoping to open by year’s end. The storefront’s been vacant for almost two years.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO