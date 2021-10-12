CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Lazy Ballerina Planning New Location For Its Tasting Room

wirx.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLazy Ballerina Winery in St. Joseph is moving its tasting room to a new location that’s just a few doors down from its current location. The St. Joseph City Commission signed off on the move Monday night and signaled as...

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Fruit-wine maker opens downtown tasting room

Two Winey Bitches tasting room offers an atypical wine experience, says general manager Eleacia Walser, as there are no grapes involved. All of the wines are made exclusively from other fruit. "We have everything from dessert-style wines to extra dry,
DRINKS
wfxrtv.com

Deschutes Tasting Room in Roanoke closing after Dec. 31

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Deschutes Brewery is closing its tasting room in Roanoke at the end of the year after the company’s financial officer says it experienced significant financial loss during the coronavirus pandemic. The brewery posted the following statement on Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 20:. An important message to...
ROANOKE, VA
FingerLakes1

Wegmans is expanding to its newest location and looking for employees

The newest Wegmans location in Washington D.C. is now hiring around 450 people. 150 will be full time positions. The store is 84,000 square feet and located in northwestern D.C. in the former Fannie Mae building. There are various full time positions for locals, including management, customer service, overnight grocery,...
WATERLOO, NY
98.1 KHAK

National Restaurant Chain Planning Multiple Iowa Locations

One of the nation's fastest-growing restaurant chains is looking to expand in the Midwest, and that includes plans for numerous stores here in Iowa. I'd never heard of the restaurant Chicken Salad Chick before. But you'd better get familiar with their menu because chances are one will be located near you in the very near future!
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasting Room#Food Drink#Wsjm News
KVUE

Franklin Barbecue to reopen its dining room in November

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans of Franklin Barbecue got some good news Wednesday. The Austin barbecue staple announced it is reopening its dining room in November. The dining room is set to reopen for indoor service on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In preparation, Franklin’s will close on Sunday, Nov. 21. Franklin’s was...
AUSTIN, TX
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Tasting Room

San Carlos and 7th, Carmel, 626-9463 1972 Hobson Ave., Greenfield, 386-0316 scheidvineyards.com. Budding news: Monterey County has a big fat barrel’s worth of tasting rooms, with 30-plus in Carmel Valley alone, another two dozen in little Carmel-by-the-Sea and many more outstanding stops along River Road and sprinkled in destinations like downtown Monterey and Oldtown Salinas. But Scheid rides atop the tide for our readers for – at least – four reasons: its range and reservoir of varietals that are expertly executed, its strategically located spots, its social soul and the sheer educational exuberance of its staff.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
thereminder.com

New deli brings taste of Poland to Enfield

ENFIELD, CT – In early September, Marek Gusciora and his wife Beata opened Alicja Deli, a European food market at 786 Enfield St. named after Beata's mother who passed away two ago years from cancer. “We sell foods from Eastern Europe mostly from Poland, but we have produce from Russia,...
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pdxfoodpress.com

Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room Launches Orange Viognier Wine

Launches at Halloween Happy Hour on October 28th. Winemaker Alex Fullerton pours complimentary Orange Viognier tasting with a paired bite at Fullerton Wine Bar from 4-7 pm. PORTLAND, Ore. (October 19, 2021) – The Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room is celebrating Halloween with the launch of their Orange Viognier wine! Winemaker Alex Fullerton is pouring complimentary tastings of his super“natural” orange Viognier on Friday, October 28th from 4-7 pm. The 2020 Three Otters Skin Contact Viognier is the only 100% natural Fullerton wine Alex makes—zero additions or subtractions. He will be pairing the complimentary tasting with Susanne’s housemade seed crackers and quince jam with Wrångebäck cheese.
PORTLAND, OR
Cleveland Scene

Ohio Pie Co. Now Has An Expanded Dining Room at Its Brunswick Location

Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. 2021 has been a big year for Ohio Pie Co., which this summer opened its second location in Rocky River. As for the OG down in Brunswick, this week the purveyors of Ohio-style pie debuted a new, expanded dining room, sure to be a welcome sight for travelers near and far who drop by the southern suburb.
OHIO STATE
wineindustryadvisor.com

La Prenda Opens New Tasting Room

Located Just Off The Historic Sonoma Plaza, Open Wednesday-Saturday 11am-6pm and Sunday-Tuesday By Appointment Only. Located in the heart of Sonoma just off the Historic Sonoma Square, La Prenda’s new Tasting Room is ready for guests! Located at 535 1st Street West (next to The Red Grape), enjoy a 5-wine tasting flight while learning about their wines and grape growing in Sonoma Valley.
AGRICULTURE
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: New plan for former licensing location

The “for lease” sign has been down for a while at the ex-West Seattle Licensing location (5048 California SW), but it took a liquor-license application to give a hint at its future. We talked briefly today with one of the applicants, who are seeking a license under the business name Till Dawn. It’s going to be a café, he said, but they’re still a few weeks away from going public with details. (The license application is in the “snack bar” category, which means bottled/canned beer for on-site consumption.) They’re hoping to open by year’s end. The storefront’s been vacant for almost two years.
SEATTLE, WA
bocamag.com

Casual, Creative Lazy Dog Opens First Florida Location in Boca Raton

Lazy Dog, the latest tenant in a West Boca restaurant corridor that also includes Lynora’s and BurgerFi, already swelled with diners on its opening night Wednesday, attracted in part by an aggressive social media campaign and ribbon-cutting earlier in the day. As restaurant openings go, this one was pointedly swift: The “soft opening” was only the previous day. By Wednesday, management invited the local media. Imagine if a Broadway play opened after just one preview performance.
FLORIDA STATE
lagunabeachindy.com

Bianchi Winery Opens Tasting Room on Myrtle Street

Glenn and Beau Bianchi have purchased the commercial building on the corner of North Coast Highway and Myrtle Street in North Laguna. They commissioned Todd Skenderian to create the design for their new corporate office, tasting room, and event space. Oligino Laux Construction was selected to build it. The original...
FOOD & DRINKS
Press Democrat

Calistoga Depot will be home to a brewery and spirits tasting room

The Calistoga Depot is undergoing a reset. Construction is now underway to build a brewery, spirits tasting room, artisan grocery and upscale cafe at the one-time rail station. French vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of the Boisset Collection, is behind the depot project. The Collection operates 28 wineries in California, France...
CALISTOGA, CA
Herald-Palladium

Lazy Ballerina Winery opens Bridgman event space

BRIDGMAN — Lazy Ballerina Winery is making moves. The winery has opened the Speakeasy Room event space at their Bridgman tasting room, and will move their downtown St. Joseph space a few doors down.
BRIDGMAN, MI
shawneemissionpost.com

Crowder Family Dentistry in Lenexa making plans to move to new location

Crowder Family Dentistry is making plans to relocate to a new site in Lenexa north of Sonoma Plaza near I-435. Located on a vacant site at 15906 W. 87th Street Parkway, the 5,010-square-foot dental clinic would serve as a new location for Crowder Family Dentistry, which is currently located just down the street.
LENEXA, KS
Eater

A Massive Wine Tasting Room Hits Liberty Station Next Year

Carruth Cellars, San Diego’s biggest urban winery, is expanding its production facility to Oceanside and opening another tasting room in Liberty Station. The winery has existing tasting room locations in Little Italy, Carlsbad, and Solana Beach, which also serves as its current production hub. Later this fall, Carruth will open...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy