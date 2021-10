The UK’s prime minister Boris Johnson has encouraged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to announce a more ambitious set of climate goals for the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.The two leaders discussed a range of issues on a phone call on Monday, including climate action targets, Covid protocols and the situation in Afghanistan, Mr Modi and Downing Street said in separate statements.“The prime minister underlined the importance of making concrete progress on climate change ahead of and at the upcoming COP26 Summit,” Downing Street said in a statement. “He noted that India already lead the world in renewable technology and...

