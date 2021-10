ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus was discovered in Alaska, it quickly took over. The state has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since that first case was discovered, and the variant now represents more than 99% of cases sequenced in the state of Alaska in the month of August, and continuing through September.

ALASKA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO