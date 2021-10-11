Robert "Bob" John Pearson

On September 21, 2021, a good man passed away peacefully, his family by his side, after a brave battle with Alzheimer's. Robert John Pearson, "Bob" to his family and many friends, was the son of Swedish immigrants, John and Ruth Anna Pearson. He was born on October 10, 1936, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1955, and served his country in the U.S. Army. Bob was a loving and devoted husband of 45 years to his bride, Andrea "Andee," a lover of life, the great outdoors, and all animals. A kid at heart, he enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, fishing, bowling, feeding his birds, and especially sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River in the back yard, just watching the natural world reveal its wonders. He also took joy in playing cards and games, especially with his children and grandchildren, dancing to rock and roll with his bride, and 30 seasons of plays at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis. His other passions included watching baseball and football, with a special place in his heart for NASCAR racing and his gorgeous lemon yellow 1970 Dodge Charger RT, a true classic. The family lake cabin was his home away from home. Swimming, water skiing, pulling grandkids behind the jet ski, and just being out on the lake, spending time with family. Before he retired, many epic trips were made in "The Van" and on the motorcycle, rolling across the U.S.A. to many wonderful places, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After his early retirement in 1996, Bob and Andee traveled south in the winters, seeing the country with their 5th wheel trailer, visiting family and making many new friends every year. When the driving became too difficult for Bob, it was Andee's turn at the wheel for the last four winters before Covid changed the world. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. A kind soul, he was loved by all.