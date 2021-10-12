CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County IT proposes $1.86 million project with American Rescue Plan funding

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46d8MN_0cOKqZCm00
DiMauro

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Luzerne County’s Information Technology Department is asking county council to spend $1.86 million of its American Rescue Plan funding for equipment and services related to the coronavirus and cybersecurity.

The county administration also wants to retain financial adviser PFM to help ensure the county’s spending of nearly $113 million in American Rescue funding complies with federal regulations.

Both requests are up for discussion in council’s Tuesday’s work session.

During the preceding voting meeting, council members are again scheduled to vote on Councilman Harry Haas’ proposal to use $47.5 million — 42% of the county’s $112.89 million American Rescue allocation — to provide a $600 rebate to approximately 77,000 owner-occupied residences.

A council majority had postponed a July vote on the rebate to allow for more research and an absolute determination on whether such a break was a permissible use of the funding.

Although Haas sought a vote Tuesday, the administration said the county still has not received final regulations from the federal government on how the funding may be spent.

These final rules were originally expected in September but now may not be ready until later this year, the county’s budget/finance division said.

Counties don’t have to commit to a plan on spending the funds until the end of 2024.

IT

County IT Department Director Mauro DiMauro said in his agenda submission the purchase of hardware, software and services would replace aging equipment with state-of-the-art equipment containing advanced cybersecurity features.

In 2015, the county replaced individual server computers with a virtualized system, which has grown over the years to include approximately 200 servers that support all of the county’s systems as well as public-access kiosk terminals, DiMauro said.

This past project saved the county more than $1 million in hardware, simplified server management and improved overall performance, he said.

However, components of this infrastructure will be obsolete starting in 2022, which means the manufacturer will no longer support them, he said.

“Relying on unsupported hardware to operate all the county’s services constitutes an immense risk to productivity should a component failure occur,” DiMauro said in his submission.

The proposed project will be a custom-designed “hyperconverged system” loaded with cybersecurity features that provides more than 35 times the computing power compared to the existing system, he said.

His highly technical proposal cites features that include system lockdown, security event logging and encryption of data that is in use, idle and in transit.

DiMauro pointed to a 2019 cyberattack that interrupted county public services for weeks.

Since then, the IT department has acquired technology and services, allowing it to view “the heart of the county’s systems,” he said.

”As a result, the department now sees over 30,000 malicious emails and over 1,500 malicious files and websites every month,” he wrote. “Additionally, over 100 of these detections are flagged as requiring further investigation and possible remedial action.”

Failure to comply with best practices involving security theft can result in higher premiums or an inability to acquire a cyber-insurance policy, he said, noting other government jurisdictions face the same challenges.

DiMauro said he is recommending American Rescue funds because the project is allowable under the interim final rules and would reduce the burden on county property owners.

The project would be bid out. DiMauro estimates migration to the new technology would take about nine months after contract execution.

As part of the proposal, DiMauro also recommends retaining an outside contractor to perform all tasks associated with the county’s online and hybrid virtual meetings, saying these duties have been absorbed by his department throughout the coronavirus pandemic “at the expense of accomplishing other important tasks and projects.” The contractor expense is included in the $1.86 million, he said.

PFM

If approved, Harrisburg-based PFM (Public Financial Management) would perform studies and surveys that comply with the U.S Treasury requirements for use of American Recovery funds, the agenda said.

PFM has been advising the county for many years on its outstanding debt and the crafting of long-term fiscal recovery plans.

This $180,000 agreement with PFM would include both American Recovery management and creation of a new county 10-year fiscal plan, according to the agenda.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council approval is required for any contract or obligation exceeding $25,000 in a future calendar year for which no budget has been adopted.

Tuesday’s meeting is at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend remotely are posted on council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizens Voice

Two new Luzerne County warehouses to create about 1,700 jobs

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, called the latest development unfolding in the South Valley of Luzerne County a “historic economic success story.”. He then grabbed a shovel and joined NorthPoint Development, county and local officials to break ground for the “Tradeport 164” development on about 130 acres of former mine-scarred land off Front Street in Nanticoke and extending through Hanover and Newport townships.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wuwm.com

A look at the proposed Milwaukee budget, including American Rescue Plan Act dollars

In recent years budget shortfalls have become common in the City of Milwaukee; as a result essential services have often faced cuts in the budget. This year is trending in a different direction for these essential services thanks to help from the American Rescue Plan Act. However, Rob Henken, President of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, explains that structural issues still remain within the budget.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wksu.org

Akron City Council Authorizing Use of American Rescue Plan Funds is Just the Beginning

This week’s move by Akron City Council to authorize spending $145 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds is only a starting point. Council President Margo Sommerville says the next step for council is to begin evaluating in-depth proposals regarding youth gun violence, one of six areas the city has said it wants to focus the money. Sommerville says they’re looking for community input.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#American Rescue Plan#Pfm
Times Leader

Homeless ‘bill of rights’ pursued in Luzerne County

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A proposed “bill of rights” for the homeless will be presented to Luzerne County Council for its consideration, the County Cares Commission decided Wednesday. The commission also announced plans to seek donations to purchase duffel bags for youth removed from their...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

Baltimore To Invest $80M In American Rescue Plan Funding In COVID-19 Response

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced the city will invest $80 million into the city’s health department over the next four years. The investment will finance and expand the department’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move is the first in a series of investment...
BALTIMORE, MD
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy