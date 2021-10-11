Cattaraugus County Reports Five COVID-19 Deaths, 82 New Cases from October 9-11
The Cattaraugus County Health Department has reported five more deaths due to complications related to COVID-19, which brings the county's pandemic death toll to 128. The county's 124th death, announced Saturday, was a 69-year-old woman. On Monday, four deaths were announced; they include a 70-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman, a 92-year-old woman, and an 89-year-old man. All five developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illnesses despite aggressive medical treatment.chautauquatoday.com
