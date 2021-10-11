Cattaraugus County Reports Five COVID-19 Deaths, 82 New Cases from October 9-11

This is Bulloch County Schools’ latest report as released by the school system. The report is updated weekly. Note: These are cases and close contacts that occured amongst students and employees. The data include those that happen both at school and in community. Not all cases or close contacts have been at school. A person may be identified as a close contact more than once. No COVID-19 testing is done in the school district and no medical entities report positive cases to the district. All cases are self reported by parents and employees. All close contacts and clusters that occur at school are traced by school district medical and administrative personnel.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO