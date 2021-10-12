CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moorestown, NJ

Boys soccer: Moorestown hands Clearview 1st loss in OT

By Mike Gurnis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Talbot scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift Moorestown to a 2-1 win over previously-unbeaten Clearview...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Hun tops Lawrence in Mercer County Tourney - Boys soccer recap

William Zeng, John Balian and Conor Frykholm all knocked in goals to help eighth-seeded Hun beat ninth-seeded Lawrence, 3-0 in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Hun (9-4) outshot Lawrence 15-8. Joaquin Pares, Osman Bayazitoglu and Massamiliano Verduci all assisted as well. Lawrence is now 8-7-1.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Middle Township ties Our Lady of Mercy- Girls soccer recap

Olivia Sgrignioli’s second-half goal helped Middle Township earn a 1-1 tie with Our Lady of Mercy in Middle Township. Gianna Patitucci gave Our Lady of Mercy (6-5-2) the lead in the second half, before Sgrignioli tied it up. Brianna Robinson made six saves for Middle Township (12-2-1), while Elizabeth Giamboy made eight saves for Our Lady of Mercy.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moorestown, NJ
Moorestown, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Hun over Hightstown - Girls soccer - Mercer County first round

Sixth-seeded Hun held off 11th-seeded Hightstown, 3-2, in overtime, in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Olivia D’Aulerio, Riley Hayes and Neve Palmeri each scored a goal for Hun (9-2-1), which plays third-seeded Princeton in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Angelina Benitez and Charlotte Garcia scored a...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Pennington tops West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Mercer County Tournament 1st rd.

Sophomore Morgan Kotch registered a hat trick and junior Leah Reichert added two goals as top-seeded Pennington overpowered 16th-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South 7-0 in the first round of the Mercer County tournament in Pennington. Pennington will next host either eighth-seeded Allentown or ninth-seeded Robbinsville in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Monroe nips Metuchen in OT - GMC Tournament 1st rd.

Senior Jared Krasnove scored in overtime to help lead fourth-seeded Monroe past 13th-seeded Metuchen in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference tournament in Monroe Township. Monroe will now host fifth-seeded Edison in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday. Senior Pratham Mahesh got the assist on Krasnove’s 10th goal of...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Hopewell Valley edges West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Mercer County Tournament 1st rd.

Senior Nick Tagliareni scored the game’s lone goal as fourth-seeded Hopewell Valley squeezed by 13th-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North in the first round of the Mercer County tournament in Pennington. Hopewell Valley, which won its seventh straight match, will next host fifth-seeded Hightstown in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday. Senior Alex...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 18 Seneca shuts out Winslow - Field hockey recap

Sophia Abate posted two goals and one assist as Seneca, ranked No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Winslow, 8-0 in Atco. Sophia Abate posted two goals to complement an assist. Jessie Goldman had a goal and assist for Seneca (12-5-1). Kylee Donegan, Kyleigh Welusz and Alyssa Holtz all added...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Princeton over Princeton Day- Boys soccer recap- Mercer County quarterfinal

Nicola Carusone scored twice to lift third-seeded Princeton to a 3-1 win over 14th-seeded Princeton Day in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Richard Wegmann added a goal and an assist for Princeton (9-2-2), which advanced to Saturday’s semifinals where it will take on the winner of sixth-seed Steinert and 11th-seed Allentown. Milan Shah scored the lone goal for Princeton Day (7-10).
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Bernards over Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap

Drew Elliott had a hat trick as Bernards, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Delaware Valley 7-1 on Thursday in Bernards. The hat trick was the fifth of the season for Elliott, a senior. JJ Zaun, Carlos Thompson, Dane Costabile and James Kolvites each added a goal for Bernards (13-1), which has won eight in a row and will host Montgomery in the semifinals of the Somerset County Tournament on Saturday.
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
162K+
Followers
78K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy