Boys soccer: Moorestown hands Clearview 1st loss in OT

Olivia Zuba was down, but not out. Zuba came back from a set down and also withstood two match points in the 10-point tiebreaker to give second-seeded Marlboro, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 3-2 win over top-seeded and No. 1 Pingry in the 2021 NJSIAA Tournament of Champions final on Thursday at the Garden State Tennis Center in Edison.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO