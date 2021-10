A pair of Auburn Tigers players swapped jerseys with each other on Wednesday as Sharife Cooper and the Atlanta Hawks hosted Isaac Okoro and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The contest marked the first meeting between the two players in the NBA after Cooper was drafted this year in the second round by the Hawks. Cooper played last season with the Tigers, while Okoro spent the 2019-20 season with the program.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO