UPDATE: Water-rescue response near Jack Block Park, but ‘no victim found’

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:12 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response to the 2100 block of Harbor SW because of a report of “someone in the water” – in the Jack Block Park area. 7:20 PM: Responders are clarifying that the original report was that someone was heard yelling from the water “south of Salty’s.” Crews are trying to figure out whether the best access is from Jack Block Park or the shore by Salty’s.

