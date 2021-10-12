CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Stagflation risks hit U.S. stocks; 2-yr U.S. Treasury yield spikes

By Koh Gui Qing
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yn6Ob_0cOKpdp100

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Signs that soaring energy prices are putting a dampener on economic growth dragged on U.S. stocks on Tuesday, while inflation and policy-tightening fears sent short-dated U.S. Treasury yields to 18-month highs.

Oil prices rose further, with Brent crude rising above $84 a barrel briefly on Tuesday. Coal has scaled record peaks and, while gas prices are off recent highs, they remain four times higher in Europe than at the start of the year.

The impact of supply crunches in power and manufacturing components is showing up in data - figures on Tuesday showed Japanese wholesale inflation hit 13-year highs last month, British shoppers slashed spending, China recorded a 20% drop in car sales and bottlenecks dragged German economic sentiment down for a fifth month.

With businesses hit by persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that the global economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is being constrained, and cut growth outlooks for the United States and other major industrial powers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added just 0.05%, the S&P 500 lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.23% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.28%.

Oil prices took a breather, with Brent little changed at $83.66, up 0.01% on the day. U.S. crude added 0.26% to $80.73 per barrel.

Given rising expectations that accelerating inflation will prompt central banks to tighten ultra-loose policies, benchmark bond yields rose in anticipation of tighter monetary conditions.

Two-year Treasury yields jumped to 0.3459%, a level last seen since March 2020, and up from 0.318% on Friday. Benchmark 10-year yields were little changed at 1.6031%, from 1.605% late on Friday.

Graphic: Treasury yields

“Markets had bought the message that inflation was transitory and now they are questioning it,” said Sarah Hewin, senior economist at Standard Chartered.

“We take the view that the current rise in costs is a headwind to activity and as such will limit the growth rebound.”

All those concerns, alongside rising Treasury yields, are keeping alive the bid for the dollar. Its index is a whisker off recent one-year highs and stands near a three-year peak against the yen.

The dollar index rose 0.056%, with the euro down 0.08% to $1.1542. The Japanese yen weakened 0.27% versus the dollar at 113.63 per dollar.

Some analysts fear U.S. data due later this week could increase stagflation fears, if it shows the consumer price index above forecast and a drop in retail sales.

“The dollar is the likely near-term winner from these outcomes, with both rates and the risk environment dollar- supportive,” Standard Chartered predicted.

Gold, usually seen as a hedge against inflation, shone on Tuesday despite dollar strength. Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,762.61 an ounce, and U.S. gold futures gained 0.43% to $1,762.20 an ounce.

Graphic: Gas, CO2 and Coal rebased to the start of the year, showing percentage gains

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Gold#U S Treasury#Japanese#British#German#Nasdaq Composite#Pan European#Stoxx#Msci
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as market anticipates faster inflation

(Adds Treasury auction results) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as a tighter labor market pointed to a recovering economy that renewed questions about the pace of inflation and when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Two key market measures of future inflation based on five-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury breakeven inflation rates jumped on Thursday, hitting highs last seen in 2012. Yields on U.S. Treasuries notes also rose, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury rising 4.5 basis points to 1.680%. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week, pointing to a tightening labor market. Traders are in the process of reassessing their outlook on monetary policy as primary dealers fill out the Fed's survey of their market expectations, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. People are worried the Fed's tightening process will begin earlier than policymakers' "dot-plot" of the future federal funds now suggests, especially with wages and inflation on the rise, Ricchiuto said. "It's this back and forth between is inflation really stronger? Is it getting wrapped up into prices and then wages and what does that imply for future inflation?," he said. "By the same token what does it imply for monetary policy and that's the kickback." Greater demand than anticipated in the $19-billion auction of five-year TIPS on Thursday illustrates the need for an inflation protection feature, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. A combination of higher inflation expectations from more sources than previously were analyzed shows how expectations of the Fed's move on rates has rapidly changed recently, he said. "The big move in nominal rates in Treasuries is this growing idea that the Fed is going to raise rates twice next year and after that they’re going to raise faster than the dots implied just four or five weeks ago," Vogel said. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 2.3 basis points to 2.134%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 124.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.9 basis points at 0.434%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.897%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.659%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.591%. October 21 Thursday 2:31PM New York / 1831 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.002 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 0.005 Two-year note 99-165/256 0.4343 0.059 Three-year note 99-146/256 0.7711 0.069 Five-year note 98-100/256 1.2116 0.065 Seven-year note 98-72/256 1.5118 0.058 10-year note 96-32/256 1.6798 0.045 20-year bond 94-68/256 2.1054 0.024 30-year bond 97-16/256 2.1336 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Independent

Fed imposes sweeping new limits on policymakers' investments

The Federal Reserve is imposing a sweeping new set of restrictions on the investments its officials can own, a response to questionable recent trades that forced two top Fed officials to resign.The Fed announced Thursday that policymakers and senior staff would be barred from investing in individual stocks and bonds. They would also have to provide 45 days' advance notice of any trade and receive prior approval from ethics officials. And they would have to hold the investments for at least a year. As a result, Fed officials would essentially be restricted to holding mutual funds.Last month, two presidents of regional Fed banks, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, announced their resignations after it was revealed that they had traded stocks and funds in 2020 at the same time that the Fed was taking expansive steps to calm markets during the pandemic recession.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, S&P 500 hits record; U.S. 10-yr yield jumps

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped. The dollar also strengthened, boosted by better jobs and housing data, including data showing...
STOCKS
WNMT AM 650

Factbox-Key recommendations from U.S. Treasury’s financial climate risk report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a U.S. regulatory panel comprising top financial regulators, on Thursday published a roadmap for how financial agencies should integrate climate risk management into the regulatory system. It comes during a broad push of Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration to tackle climate...
ENVIRONMENT
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?. When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
226K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy