After the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Jon Gruden on Monday evening, a former team connected to the longtime head coach has made a move to distance itself from him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were led on the field by Gruden from 2002 to 2008, released a statement regarding their former head coach on Tuesday in the wake of a controversy surrounding old emails sent by Gruden while he was working for ESPN that contained anti-LGBT language, among other hateful sentiments. The uncovering of that correspondence led to his resignation from the Raiders on Monday and a league-wide reckoning on Tuesday.

