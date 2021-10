New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out against the Dallas Cowboys after sustaining a concussion in the first half. Jones was taken off on a cart after looking woozy following a hit near the goal line as he was trying to score on a bootleg. Jones and Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox collided as Jones ended up less than a yard short of the goal line. Jones tried to get up twice, the second time stumbling before others rushed to keep him upright.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO