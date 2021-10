USAFA, Colo. – A balanced Air Force attack fueled the Falcons to the program's best start since 2010, beating the Wyoming Cowboys 24-14 at Falcon Stadium. Eight different Falcons combined for 211 yards rushing, including Brad Roberts, who totaled 140 yards on a career-high 33 carries, including a first-quarter touchdown. QB Haaziq Daniels didn't attempt a pass until the third quarter, but in the second-half the junior signal-caller managed to complete 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 23 yards on nine carries. Brandon Lewis led the Falcons in receiving with five catches for a career-best 77 yards.

