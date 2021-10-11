CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Michael Pittman Jr. mosses Ravens CB for long TD

By Kevin Hickey
 10 days ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. found the end zone for the first time this season on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens and boy was it a beauty.

Starting the second half of the game with the ball and a 10-3 lead, Carson Wentz found Pittman Jr. on a deep pass down the field for a 42-yard touchdown. Pittman Jr. went up and over Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, bodying him for the reception.

Pittman Jr. then fought his way to the end zone for the first time this season, giving the Colts a 16-3 lead early in the third quarter.

