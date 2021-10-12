CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden Resigns from Raiders Amid Scandal With Washington Football Team Ties

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 10 days ago

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the aftermath of an ugly email scandal that involves, in at least a trio of ways, the Washington Football Team.

Gruden’s series of notes include racist, homophobic, transphobic, and sexist remarks made over the last decade, exposed after The New York Times published an article detailing emails sent by Gruden from 2011-2018.

The investigation into Gruden’s emails stems from the NFL’s examination of what it determined to be the “highly unprofessional” workplace of the Washington Football Team, leading to a $10 million and owner Dan Snyder stepping away from day-to-day operations of the franchise earlier this year (click here).

The WFT problems in this area and others have forced coach Ron Rivera to address the “black cloud” hanging over the franchise (click here).

LISTEN: Is The Washington Football Team Broken?

Locked On Washington: Former coach Jay Gruden on QB Taylor Heinicke and Hogs Haven

2 minutes ago

Washington Cuts Kicker, Signs New Vet CB

Updated by the minute, our Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Offseason Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

Is Coach Ron Rivera Claiming Expectations 'Too High' for Washington Football Team?

With a 2-3 start to the season, Washington is behind expectations of many outside the WFT organization - but maybe inside, too.

2 hours ago

Some of the emails were sent by Gruden while he was employed at ESPN as an analyst, and were reportedly sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen (a former Raiders colleague of Gruden’s), among others.

(Gruden’s brother Jay is a former WFT head coach.)

And the alleged content of the emails? Gruden took shots at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, reportedly labelling him a “f——t” and a “clueless anti-football p---y,” denounced the employment of women in the NFL, derided the drafting of a “queer” player in 2014, questioned the league’s concussion protocols and used offensive language to describe owners, coaches, and journalists in the league.

Additionally, according to the Times, “Gruden exchanged emails with Allen and other men that included photos of women wearing only bikini bottoms, including one photo of two Washington team cheerleaders.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jc6Wb_0cOKoZzW00

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders: Eric Bieniemy leads list of coaching candidates to replace him in 2022

Jon Gruden went from coaching Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders to a 3-0 start, to complaining about the design of SoFi Stadium following the first of a now two-game losing streak, to apologizing for leaked emails that showed him using a racist trope toward NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, to resigning on Monday night after The New York Times revealed more emails that showed him also using homophobic slurs and misogynistic language -- all in the span of a month.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Roger Goodell
CBS Sports

Jon Gruden resigns: Cowboys' Jerry Jones reacts to email scandal involving former Raiders coach

When it comes to the conversation of racism, Jerry Jones isn't a stranger, having been on the receiving end of controversy in recent history after drawing a line in the sand a few seasons ago -- making it clear the Dallas Cowboys would "toe the line" and stand for the national anthem at the peak of silent protests fueled by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Jones has since professed he's learned "grace" on the topic, but no amount of grace would/will save Jon Gruden in 2021.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jon Gruden got what he deserved – but why is Washington's Daniel Snyder relatively immune from this email scandal?

I have absolutely zero sympathy for Jon Gruden and the situation he finds himself in, the disgraced now-former coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He sent those emails, The New York Times reported. In those messages, he used racist language, homophobic language, misogynistic language. He railed against commissioner Roger Goodell for trying to reduce the number of brain injuries suffered by players during the course of games and practice. He thought nothing of sending semi-nude photos of Washington Football Team cheerleaders, photos the women likely didn't know existed, to the other cronies in his circle.
NFL
WDBO

Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders after email controversy

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before joining the franchise contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. In a statement released Monday night, Gruden said, “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders Amid Scandal#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New York Times#Wft#Espn
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jon Gruden removed from Buccaneers' Ring of Honor amid email scandal

In the wake of the email scandal with Jon Gruden, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spoken out about their former Super Bowl winning coach. The team made a public statement addressing the scandal on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. The team stated that they will recognize his success during his...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers says Jon Gruden's resignation from Raiders was 'the best decision for all parties'

Jon Gruden resigned as the Raiders' coach this week amid reports of rampant homophobic and misogynistic language in email communications. And Gruden was right to step down, according to reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Joining the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, the Packers quarterback said the coach resigning was "probably the best decision for all parties," adding that the strong opinions expressed in Gruden's reported emails -- regarding everything from female referees to gay NFL players -- "don't have a place in the game."
NFL
Awful Announcing

Jon Gruden has resigned from the Raiders, shortly after the NYT published more excerpts from his past emails

Jon Gruden is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders hired Gruden from ESPN back in January 2018, and did so on a 10-year, $100 million contract. But he came under fire Friday when Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal published one of Gruden’s past emails that was found in a NFL probe, which saw Gruden say “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.” Gruden apologized for that and vowed he wasn’t a racist, but Monday saw ESPN’s Adam Schefter report that the league had sent the Raiders more “damaging” emails, and shortly thereafter, Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman published a detailed summary of those emails (which included homophobic slurs and misogynistic comments) in The New York Times. That piece went up at 8 p.m. Eastern, and just over an hour later, Gruden was no longer head coach of the Raiders.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Carl Nassib requests and receives personal day from Raiders in wake of Jon Gruden email scandal

Over the summer, when Raiders pass rusher Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to publicly come out as gay, coach Jon Gruden supported the defensive end, saying "what makes a man different is what makes him great." Nearly four months later, Gruden is out as Raiders coach in the wake of uncovered derogatory emails, some of which reportedly included homophobic language. In response to the scandal, Nassib requested and received a personal day from the Raiders, general manager Mike Mayock told reporters Wednesday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Raiders poll: Is the Jon Gruden resignation the right move?

In perhaps the biggest story in team history, popular Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned suddenly and in disgrace Monday after the emergence of several controversial emails. Gruden was a beloved figure in the fan base. He came back to the organization in 2018 amid great excitement. Now, he...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
869
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy