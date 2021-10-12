Innovation To Be The Progressive Factor For Pecan Market

Increasing healthcare expenditure on treatment of cardiovascular diseases continues to propel the demand for pressure guidewires in the world. Cardiovascular treatment procedures developed over the years have integrated the use of pressure guidewires for navigating through blood vessels or lesions. The instrumental contribution of pressure guidewire as a medical device in assisting the highly-intrinsic cardiovascular surgeries, coupled with the rising preference to angioplasty, helps it gain surplus demand from all corners of the world. A recent study conducted by Persistence Market Research projects that in 2017, global pressure guidewire revenues are estimated to reach US$ 538.02 million. By the end of 2024, these revenues will exhibit a CAGR of over 10%, effectuating the procurement of an estimated US$ 1,084.6 million in terms of global market value.
