The Bicycle Market To Have A Technological Escalation In Its Armor

As the name suggests, metal roofing is a roofing system made of metal or tiles. Metal roofs have a lifespan of approximately one hundred years and majority of manufacturers provide a 50-year warranty, which reflects positively on the sales of metal roofing and is expected to continue doing so during the forecast period. Installation of metal roofing offers a myriad of advantages, such as distinctive beauty, energy efficiency, fire safety, elimination of leaks & ice dams, high wind resistance and curbs fungus or moss growth. Attributing to such favorable properties, metal roofing is expected to garner attention from end users and the market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Metals roofs are generally 100% recyclable and reflect heat and sunlight. They also minimize energy loss and energy cost and their light weight makes them suitable for use in old buildings as they provide integrity to the structure. Metal roofs also provide resistance against wind. Developing countries, such as India and China, are estimated to drive the metal roofing market. For instance, in 2015, the State Council of China announced the renovation of 8 million apartments and construction of 16 million new apartments.
