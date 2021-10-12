The Zero Liquid Discharge Market To Move Beyond The Monotony

Concrete resurfacer is a polymer mixed cementitious material comprised of polymer modifiers, Portland cement, sand and other additives. It is applied on concrete surfaces that are spoiled, aged, stained, damaged or cracked. Generally, damaged concrete is cured with the usage of either regular concrete or concrete resurfacer. If regular concrete is used for the curing of damaged concrete, it will only partially bond with it and will, eventually, start crumbling out. However, concrete resurfacer contains bonding agents that adhere to the surface and overcome the limitations of regular concrete. Further, the use of concrete resurfacer offers several advantages such as cost effectiveness, high flexibility, high bond strength and high durability, among others. Attributing to its expedient properties, concrete resurfacer is prevalently used for concrete repair, crack repair, curb & edge repair and slope & surface repair. Thus, the increasing demand for concrete resurfacer in the repair and maintenance of damaged or cracked concrete is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Further, several manufacture are offering modified concrete resurfacer, which imparts an aesthetic look to the surface, owing to which it is used in both, interior and exterior applications.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 13 HOURS AGO