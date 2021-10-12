CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox defeat Tampa Bay Rays

By Sydney Snow
 10 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Sox had a chance to knock the Rays out of the playoffs Monday night and move on to the American League Championship.

The big game brought big business to local bars and restaurants. The Rumbleseat in Chicopee has been extremely busy during the playoffs, saying that it’s a welcome boost.

Billy Steson, owner of Rumbleseat told 22News, “The unexpected season, there were low expectations for the team so I think everyone is kind of excited maybe the Patriots being on a little of a down year but the timing on the game yesterday was awesome it was just awesome the place was mobbed it was so busy.”

The Red Sox won Monday night so they’ll move onto the AL Championship series.

Score: Boston Red Sox: 6 – Tampa Bay Rays: 5 (FINAL)

