Jon Gruden is officially out of the league after resigning as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, in the wake of an email scandal that revealed conversations he held with former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen that included years of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language -- in 2010 and beyond. The revelations and subsequent consequence sent shockwaves throughout the league, and although there continues to be refusal to release the entirety of their findings that included Gruden's emails, there are still some who are catching strays from the fallout, one such person being Jeff Fisher.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO