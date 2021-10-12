CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS, Jethro Gibbs after season 19 episode 4?

cartermatt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Mark Harmon leaving NCIS and his role of Jethro Gibbs following season 19 episode 4 on CBS this week? It does feel like there’s more of a reason for legitimate concern than ever before. After all, how can there not be based on the way that tonight’s new...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Cote De Pablo Turned Down This Massive Opportunity To Star In NCIS

Cote de Pablo is best known for playing Special Agent Ziva David on "NCIS." She impressed viewers with her multilingual capabilities on the show, having made her debut in Season 3 in September 2005. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, de Pablo stayed on the show until Season 11 in 2013 when her character was written off. She returned for a guest starring appearance in Season 17 in 2020, but never revealed the reason why she left the show in the first place (via TV Insider). However, there was speculation that she didn't like how her character was being written and she also wanted to pursue other opportunities in television and film.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Who Is NCIS Star Rocky Carroll's Wife, Gabrielle Bullock?

"NCIS" fans are obsessed with Director Leon Vance's forthright manner and hidden agendas. Veteran actor Rocky Carroll has been portraying the role in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service since its fifth season. He also plays the same role when he occasionally crosses over to spinoffs "NCIS: Los Angeles." It's a role that has exceeded his expectations. "The amazing thing is I joined the cast of this show at the end of season five and I literally thought to myself that I came in on the tail end of a really good thing," he told CBS Los Angeles. "At least I can say I'll be here for the last two seasons. That was 14 seasons ago." Over a decade later, and he has become a firm fan favorite thanks to his intimidating demeanor, but Carroll reports that things work a bit differently on the home front.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s How ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Are Performing in TV Ratings Week After Major Season Debuts

September is proving to be a pretty spectacular month for TV premieres. Fans finally got reunited with some of their favorite TV shows during their fall debuts. Some shows that made an epic return include “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “FBI,” “The Voice,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “9-1-1,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Chicago Fire.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Harmon
Outsider.com

Could Eric Christian Olsen Be on the Way Out of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As He Adds New Role?

Star of NCIS: Los Angeles, Eric Christian Olsen has a new project on the way. Could it mean a separation from NCIS?. That is what fans are asking after Olsen announced his new project Rescue: MIA. The new series is a first responder-based drama. This will introduced CBS to the first responder genre. NBC and ABC have their own shows with Chicago Fire and Station 19 while Fox has 9-1-1. However, it could have implications for his current role.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: If They Could Only Watch One Episode for the Rest of Their Lives, Here’s Which Ones Fans Are Picking

CBS‘s hit show, “NCIS,” just kicked off its 19th season and it’s been nothing if action-packed since the premiere. Monday debuts its third brand new episode. As such, “NCIS” fans have followed an impressive total number of episodes soaring way past 300. However, recently, fans faced an almost impossible question. Were “NCIS” fans only able to watch one episode of the crime drama for the rest of their lives, the following are their picks.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Cbs#Sonova
Distractify

Gary Cole Joins 'NCIS' Season 19 in a Pretty Important Role

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on NCIS. Shows like NCIS have a revolving door of cast members and guest stars, which means that the series has seen plenty of big stars slide into new roles throughout the years. Now, for Season 19, Gary Cole is joining the cast. But who is Gary Cole's NCIS character?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why NCIS Fans Probably Haven't Seen The Last Of Mark Harmon's Gibbs Yet

Spoilers below for the latest episode of NCIS, so be warned!. With the fourth episode of its 19th season on CBS, NCIS finally delivered an answer to the big question that's been on fans' minds since Mark Harmon's imminent exit was first revealed: when and how will Leroy Gibbs say goodbye? The big reveal in "Great Wide Open" was perhaps an unexpected one in its specifics, with Gibbs officially retiring after the mission in Alaska, where he apparently intends to stick it out for a while as a way of embracing peace and serenity. (Assuming he's not on another super-secret case that's going behind everyone's backs, of course.) In true Gibbs-esque fashion, it wasn't an overly maudlin or emotional affair, and kinda sorta ended on a good note, if such an exit can do so.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Gibbs Uttering a Signature Catchphrase to Open Season 19, Episode 2 Has Fans Losing It

After the NCIS season 18 finale, we didn’t know if Special Agent Gibbs would be back. And our hearts sunk when we imagined a world without his ever-lasting wisdom. Over the summer, rumors started swirling around the fate of Mark Harmon’s character. Harmon had been with the series since its first episode in 2003. And the actor had mentioned that he was thinking about retiring from the show. Then in May, the season 18 cliffhanger presented the perfect exit. In the episode, Gibbs’s boat exploded his chance of survival looked slim.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to Feature ‘MacGyver’ Alum in Guest Starring Role

“NCIS: Los Angeles” fans can expect to see a wonderful guest star on an upcoming episode of the show who you may also recognize from “MacGyver.”. Sandrine Holt may not have starred in the 1985 classic TV series, but she did star in the 2016 reboot of the show. Now, Holt will make her debut on “NCIS: Los Angeles” as Laura Song, according to TV blogger Cartermatt.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ After More Than 18 Seasons; Showrunner Steve Binder Pays Tribute

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the October 11 episode of NCIS. On Monday night, NCIS star Mark Harmon ended his run as a series regular on CBS’ long-running procedural drama, with his character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, opting out of a future in law enforcement. Episode 1904, “Great Wide Open,” saw Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) out in Alaska, solving a case involving a contract killer hired by a local company. In the aftermath, Gibbs informed his partner and NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) that he’d be staying out on The Last Frontier indefinitely. “I’m not going back,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How ‘NCIS’ Fans Are Feeling About Gary Cole’s Alden Park

Season 19 of NCIS has officially emerged. And with a new season, comes new surprises. Some good, some bad, and mystification in between. Gary Cole has recently joined the cast alongside renowned Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, and more. The show began in 2003 and has had a number of twists and turns along the way.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy