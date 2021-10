In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Nick Clegg, Facebook's VP of Global Affairs, revealed a new feature that the firm would be introducing to better the mental health of young people, specifically teenagers. The feature would let users take a break from Instagram, which has been allegedly known to adversely impact teenagers' mental health. The representative didn't mention when the feature would be added to the app, but it is apparent that it's being added to mitigate unhealthy behaviors associated with the constant usage of Facebook's apps.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO