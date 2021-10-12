CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe & Jill Biden Return To White House With Granddaughter Naomi, 27, After Nephew’s Wedding

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 10 days ago
Joe Biden and Jill Biden were dressed to impress while walking across the White House lawn with their gorgeous granddaughter Naomi after attending Cuffe Biden Owens’ Pennsylvania wedding.

Joe Biden, 78, and Jill Biden, 70, spent their Columbus Day attending the nuptials of their nephew Cuffe Biden Owens, 42, and his new bride Meghan King, 37, in Kennett Square, PA and returned to the White House shortly after the celebration with their granddaughter Naomi, 27. The U.S. president and first lady were photographed touching down in Washington D.C. with the daughter of their son Hunter Biden, 51, and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle Biden, 51, before they all walked across the South Lawn of the White House in their fancy wedding attire.

Naomi Biden chats with her grandparents, Jill and Joe Biden, while returning to the White House after attending Cuffe Owens and Meghan King’s wedding. (Shutterstock)

Joe wore a navy blue suit with a light blue striped tie and black shoes while Jill looked fabulous in a light green dress with a yellow and green lemon pattern and yellow heels. Naomi was a classic beauty in a black sleeveless dress and white heels as she held a purse while walking beside and chatting with her grandparents.

Joe Biden, Naomi Biden, and Jill Biden are all smiles.(Shutterstock)

The family sighting comes after Cuffe exchanged vows with Meghan, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, at the home of Cuffe’s mom Valerie Owens, who is Joe’s sister. The lovebirds had an “intimate and simple gathering” with “no major frills, no overthinking, [and] no drama,” according to BRIDES magazine. Meghan also shared a stunning wedding photo of her and Cuffe on Instagram, which can be seen below, shortly after the big moment with the caption, “We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”

Cuffe and Meghan’s wedding took place just over two weeks after they revealed they were dating on Instagram. The latter shared a cozy pic of the two of them and introduced him to her followers in the caption. “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man. ❤️,” she wrote alongside the pic.

Although all eyes may be on Cuffe’s big day right now, he’s not the only Biden walking down the aisle. Naomi also announced her engagement to her boyfriend Peter Neal on Instagram on Sept. 4. She showed off a pic of the two of them posing together outside as she held up her hand to show her incredible engagement ring. “Forever,” she wrote along with a white heart in the caption.

Comments / 36

Don Stout
9d ago

So he wears the mask? Hrs been vaccinated? Mask don't work? Is there really a pandemic, or dividing the haves and the have nots?

Reply(2)
18
Barbara Kessler
7d ago

with everything happening here, are Americans really interested in what they wear?!!!!

Reply(2)
8
justgveittime
7d ago

So this is more important then what’s going on in the world 😡😡😡

Reply
10
