Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End

Editor’s note: Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference and NAIA CommunicationsKANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) and Montana Western (4-2, 5-2) remained ranked in the latest edition of the 2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 poll.Rocky moved up three spots in the poll, moving from 19th to No. 16. Montana Western dropped one spot in the poll and is now ranked 22nd. College of Idaho (4-2, 4-2) dropped out of the top-25 but remained in the receiving votes category.Poll MethodologyThe poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll (Week Six)RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]6-044422Northwestern (Iowa)7-042533Morningside (Iowa) [1]6-041244Grand View (Iowa)7-039355Concordia (Mich.)5-037667Baker (Kan.)6-135678Kansas Wesleyan7-0342810Indiana Wesleyan5-131699Ottawa (Ariz.)6-03141011Reinhardt (Ga.)5-22921114Marian (Ind.)5-22621216Bethel (Kan.)6-1256136Keiser (Fla.)4-22261417Faulkner (Ala.)5-02161518Dordt (Iowa)5-11871619Rocky Mountain College5-11841720Southwestern (Kan.)6-11531822Langston (Okla.)6-01211912Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)4-21192013Georgetown (Ky.)4-21142123Saint Xavier (Ill.)4-21122221Montana Western5-21012315Valley City State (N.D.)6-19024NRBethel (Tenn.)5-2742524St. Thomas (Fla.)7-062Dropped from the poll: College of IdahoReceiving Votes: College of Idaho 29; Arizona Christian 6; Dickinson State (N.D.) 3; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 3; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3.

