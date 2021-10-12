CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents,...

941theduke.com

Comments / 8

Jon Fremeeman
9d ago

up to 83 and they say oil is DOWN?I guess the democrats mantra is true, just say it out loud, repeat it and all lies become truth.

Reply(1)
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas Prices#Reuters#Oanda
Benzinga

The Impact of Natural Gas Prices on Economic Recovery and Emerging Economies as Prices Soar More Than 90%

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. While in the process of recovering from the global pandemic, the world is feeling another pinch as energy prices continue to surge globally. Last week, prices for natural gas hit a 13-year record high from a global supply shortage. Energy experts including Nina Fahy, the head of North American Natural Gas at Energy Aspects, believe that prices could go higher for the next couple of years. The surge is from factors such as weather conditions, increases in post Covid-19 demands, and glitches in gas production plants.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE U.S. slows down oil and gas mergers-sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust regulators have extended the approval process for at least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the last three months, as President Joe Biden's administration scrutinizes deals in a bid to tackle soaring energy prices, according to regulatory filings and corporate lawyers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
The Independent

EU leaders seek to safeguard energy supplies as prices soar

European Union leaders met Thursday to discuss ways to ease the pain of soaring energy bills for consumers, while seeking to safeguard energy supplies to the 27-nation bloc by speeding up the transition away from polluting fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives.The energy debate at the EU leaders’ summit comes amid spiraling prices that are pummeling households and businesses still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The talks also come just 10 days ahead of the opening of a U.N. climate summit that is widely seen as the last chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

UN report says world needs to cut coal, oil and gas production by half to save planet

The world needs to cut half its production of fossil fuels in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping up with global targets, according to a new U.N. report. A U.N. Environment Program report found that governments have made ambitious pledges but continue to encourage the "production gap," in which they increase production while setting bold climate goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

Japan’s private-sector activity grows for first time in 6 months – PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity growth in October picked up from the previous month, while that of the services sector expanded for the first time in 21 months after an easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions at home. Manufacturers struggled with supply chain disruptions and surging raw material demand that...
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

Japan Sept output likely fell as supply disruptions hit automakers: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory output likely fell in September as supply chain disruptions continued to hit automakers, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing expectations that growth in the world’s third-largest economy cooled sharply in the third quarter. Rising commodity prices and China’s faltering recovery have recently added to headaches for...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
94.1 Duke FM

Haynesville assets hit the block as natural gas prices rally

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Private equity firms are looking to sell companies and land they own in the second-largest U.S. natural gas producing formation, where values have surged along with gas prices worldwide and booming U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). So far this year, the Haynesville formation in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy