Mark Harmon Exits NCIS After 19 Seasons — Here Are the Best Moments From Gibbs' Goodbye Episode

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home.”. With that declaration from Gibbs, made while peacefully casting a line into an Alaskan bay, CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday night announced series lead Mark Harmon’s exit after more than 18 seasons. Harmon reportedly was ready to hang up Gibbs’...

Henrientta Morrell
9d ago

best wishes but something tells me you well return in a surprise visit in may be in the boat it took yrs to build the love of you life . You will be you younger looker and so rested i will miss you i even cried during the show you made that show and the team this group is a family.And family is forever in the eyes of God .love you with all my heart please. come back soon...

Sue Simpson
9d ago

Do not count him out. He agreed to limited appearances. He will help them out every once in a while. I do not like Gary Cole though.

