CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Intriguing new series coming to FOX this week

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Thursday, October 21

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

‘Aquaman’ gets new animated mini series on HBO Max: How to watch this week

A new series featuring the DC Comics character Aquaman is coming to HBO Max. “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” premieres on the streaming service Thursday, Oct. 14. The comical series is based on the DC Comics storyline for “Aquaman,” which is expanded and mixed with light-hearted humor for this series. According...
TV SERIES
mdcthereporter.com

Netflix’s Hit TV Series, Squid Game, Has Viewers Intrigued

In an age when the modern consumer is not easily amused, it’s hard to capture viewers’ attention but Netflix’s original series Squid Game has done just that. The show is on track to become the streaming services most-watched series ever. It has been viewed by 111 millions accounts since debuting on Sept. 17.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Variety

Fox News Draws Late-Night Comedy Crowd With ‘Gutfeld!’

Fox News has drawn a big crowd for years with shows that skewer liberals and the perceived excesses of the left. Now the cabler is seeing strong returns for its experiment with Greg Gutfeld as host of a comedy-oriented 11 p.m. hour that blends roundtable discussion, sketches and Gutfeld’s pointed monologues in a “Daily Show”-meets-“Politically Incorrect” format. Recent episodes have featured Gutfeld and guests railing against familiar culture war topics like “wokesters” questioning traditions in math, the concept of gender fluidity and a defense of Joe Rogan in his fight with CNN. “I haven’t seen a doctor get that traumatized since my last...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin...
TV & VIDEOS
stpetecatalyst.com

New FOX Business series to feature St. Petersburg

October 15, 2021 - St. Petersburg will soon be featured on an upcoming episode of American Dream Home. The series airs on the FOX Business Network and shares a behind-the-scenes look at custom-built homes across American and the stories behind them. Hosted by Cheryl Casone, American Dream Homes examines how people achieved their life goals, and this week’s episode takes place in St. Pete. FOX Business launched the series on Sept. 21.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Will Launch Podcast Counterpart

If you didn’t watch last night’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” you’ll still be able to listen to it. The CBS late-night program will launch on Monday a “showcast” that will be called “The Late Show Pod Show With Stephen Colbert,” essentially an “audio lift” of the linear program. The podcast will hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone, and will be made available to advertisers via the Spotify Audience Network. “The podcast space is growing exponentially, and it proves that audiences are consuming their content in a variety of ways across platforms that serve their needs,” said Chris Licht, the executive producer of “The...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Fox News Launches Streaming Weather Service for Climate-Change Cycle

There’s a new wind blowing through the building that houses Fox News Channel. Amy Freeze and Craig Herrera spent a recent weekday afternoon in a TV studio at the company’s New York headquarters rehearsing, but not for a new opinion program or roundtable show, but for a streamcast focused on the most-up-to-date news about the weather. They talked about oil spills, wildfires and abrupt changes in temperature. At one point, the duo discussed the Biden administration’s support of wind power, noting that it would likely help Americans recover more quickly from power outages. A chyron imposed on a screen that captured...
NFL
spoilertv.com

Dirt Girls - Animated Comedy Series In Development At Fox

Fox has taken in for development Dirt Girls, an animated comedy series from Victoria Vincent (We the People, A Dog That Smokes Weed) and Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers). Written and executive produced by Vincent, Dirt Girls is set in an alienated suburban neighborhood where two unsupervised kid...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s Tubi Snags ‘Freak Brothers’ Animated Series

Fox’s ad-supported streaming platform Tubi has snagged its first adult animated series: Freak Brothers, based on the classic underground comic The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers. Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Davidson lead the cast for the series, which will premiere Nov. 14 with two episodes and then have weekly debuts on Sundays. WTG Enterprises produces the show, and Lionsgate TV is handling distribution. “We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,”...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Survivor & ‘Chicago Fire’ Lead Thursday; Newbies ‘Alter Ego’ & ‘The Wonder Years’ See Lowest Viewerships Since Premieres

CBS and NBC reigned supreme on Wednesday evening as Survivor and Chicago Fire led the charge in primetime. Survivor returned to CBS to take the top ratings spot, earning a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and 5.41 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The competition series jumped up by two tenths in demo rating and stayed steady in viewers from last week’s episode. In the same hour The Masked Singer  (0.9, 4.22M), which topped last week’s demo, also remained stable. Survivor also bested Chicago Med, The Goldbergs and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in the 8 p.m. hour. Chicago Fire provided NBC with a...
CHICAGO, IL
Collider

'Last Light': Full Cast Announced for Matthew Fox's Peacock Series

Peacock announced the entire cast for Last Light, its upcoming limited series starring Matthew Fox (Lost) and based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel of the same name. The series will follow a family that gets separated while the global oil distribution is interrupted and the world dives into chaos.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Thursday, October 21

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Thursday, October 21

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Thursday, October 21

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy