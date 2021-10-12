Intriguing new series coming to FOX this week

Fox’s ad-supported streaming platform Tubi has snagged its first adult animated series: Freak Brothers, based on the classic underground comic The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers.
Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Davidson lead the cast for the series, which will premiere Nov. 14 with two episodes and then have weekly debuts on Sundays. WTG Enterprises produces the show, and Lionsgate TV is handling distribution.
“We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,”...
