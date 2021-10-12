CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents,...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

EU leaders seek to safeguard energy supplies as prices soar

European Union leaders met Thursday to discuss ways to ease the pain of soaring energy bills for consumers, while seeking to safeguard energy supplies to the 27-nation bloc by speeding up the transition away from polluting fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives.The energy debate at the EU leaders’ summit comes amid spiraling prices that are pummeling households and businesses still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The talks also come just 10 days ahead of the opening of a U.N. climate summit that is widely seen as the last chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas Prices#Reuters#Oanda
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Reuters

Most OECD countries to end export credits for new coal plants

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most OECD countries have agreed to stop providing export credits for coal-fired power plants, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday. The countries participating are Australia, Britain, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and the United States,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil rises as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 0.87%, to $85.82 a barrel, lingering close to multi-year highs. November U.S....
TRAFFIC
Forbes

Energy Crisis 2021: How Bad Is It, And How Long Will It Last?

Trying to bounce back from Covid, the world has run headlong into an energy crisis. The last spike of this magnitude popped the 2008 bubble. Crude oil is up 65% this year to $83 per barrel. Gasoline, above $3 per gallon in most of the country, is more costly than any time since 2014, with inventories at the lowest level in five years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Extends Gain After Eighth Weekly Advance on Energy Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced at the open of trading in Asia after an eighth weekly gain with the market facing a global energy crunch ahead of winter. Futures in New York climbed near $83 a barrel after adding 3.7% last week, capping the longest run of weekly gains since 2015. A shortage of natural gas and coal from Asia to Europe is driving additional demand for oil products in power generation. That’s coincided with key economies rebounding from the pandemic, leading to a significant tightening of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY to push above the 115.00 level amid the energy crisis – ING

“The USD/JPY pair will also find support from US yields, where our rates team still expect a further rise as market tightening expectations move towards those of the Fed.”. “Japan’s monthly trade balance is expected to widen towards the JPY500 B area. Any wider deficit could provide USD/JPY with the nudge through 115.00 as the market sinks its teeth into the energy dependence story.”
MARKETS
The Independent

China’s economic growth slumps to just 4.9% amid energy crisis

China’s economy recorded its most sluggish growth in a year for the third quarter of 2021, weighed by an energy crisis, Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges faced by its property market.The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 4.9 per cent in the July-September period from the same quarter a year ago, losing the momentum of its post-pandemic recovery, showed data released by its National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.The country had registered a 7.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.While analysts did expect China’s third-quarter growth rate to slow down because of the raging energy crisis,...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Global Energy Crisis Could Impact America

Midstream-focused funds like the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP) and the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEArca: AMJ) have had good runs of late, in part due to the rising costs of energy and the ongoing importance of energy infrastructure. Oil has passed $80 a barrel as the European energy crisis transitions into a full-scale global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy