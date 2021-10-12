ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Iconic director John Carpenter expresses his love for a much-hated video game

Acclaimed horror director John Carpenter has shared what video games he’s playing, and has given immense praise to one of the internet’s favorite punching bags. Director of such cult classics as The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little Chinatown, and They Live is an avid gamer, and has previously shared his admiration for the interactive art form. But nobody would’ve expected him to be a hardcore player of Bethesda’s Fallout 76, which got shredded online when it was first released.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with a commemorative trailer

Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Fittingly, the streaming icon commemorated the occasion with its own trailer. High on birthday vibes, the company promises to take us on a trip down memory lane. Throughout the day, Netflix will drop nostalgic photos on its social media accounts that will have you pining for the days of ranking your online queue and waiting for that old red envelope.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Grand Theft Auto 5#Video Game#Squid Game#Red Light Green Light
wegotthiscovered.com

Sony planning major PlayStation push for mobile devices

Games released exclusively on the PlayStation were once the sole selling points for the Sony console. However, this has changed in recent years with items like Marvel’s Spider-Man coming to PC, and now, the studio is similarly expanding to mobile devices. Polygon reported news of the strategy shift today....
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

The US box office just had one of its worst weekends in months

After July bought us the best month at the US box office since COVID hit, the last weekend has done quite the opposite providing one of the slowest weekends in cinema for quite some time. Despite the arrival of three new movies, according to a report from Variety, the US...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Original ‘Hellraiser’ star talks female-led Hulu reboot

The original Hellraiser is one of the more iconic movies in the horror movie hall of fame. Its prickly antagonist, played by Doug Bradley, is one of the most recognizable faces in horror, with good reason. With a new female Hellraiser on the way, Bradley shared his thoughts on the updated franchise and what he thought of the new casting.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained

One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A dark and dusty Tom Cruise reboot wraps up streaming success

Tom Cruise might have ruled this year’s box office following his triumphantly successful sequel Top Gun: Maverick, but a far more surprising twist of events has occurred concerning one of the star’s worst-reviewed efforts. International audiences are breathing new life into the desiccated cadaver of Universal’s The Mummy, the “first” movie in the aborted attempt to set up a shared universe of the studio’s Universal Monsters properties. The film is also, arguably, the least-liked theatrical effort of Cruise’s career.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix announces ‘Manifest’ season 4 teaser trailer and release date

Manifest fans, your dreams have come true as Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season. It’s been two years since Manifest fans had their hearts broken. After a third-season cliffhanger, NBC chose not to renew the hit show for a fourth installment, but Netflix responded to the viewer outcry by picking up the series. Along with a trailer, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will drop on Nov. 4.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts

The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Animated shows to binge while waiting for Season 6 of ‘Rick and Morty’

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty premiered in 2013 to critical acclaim, and has quickly become one of the highest-rated animated sitcoms of all time. The sci-fi comedy follows the foul-mouthed scientist Rick Sanchez, who lives with his daughter Beth Smith and her family, and takes his 14-year-old grandson Morty on several intergalactic adventures. As the pair wreak havoc and mayhem all over the galaxy and multiverse, they encounter some wacky, interesting supporting characters, before returning home to the rest of the Smith family.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans crown ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ the best A24 film of all time

The fans have spoken, and Everything Everywhere All at Once has been crowned A24’s all-time best, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, who runs a laundromat with her husband, Waymond. The business is struggling to make ends meet when the IRS comes calling for an audit, and things get worse when Waymond files for divorce. Then the extraordinary happens when she meets Alpha Waymond, a version of her husband from an alternate dimension. From there, things get weird as Evelyn gets a crash course in the Multiverse with a plot that would make Marvel Studios proud.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ receives October release

The chilling third chapter in Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer saga has received its official release date. On Jan. 24, 2019, the anniversary of Ted Bundy’s execution, Netflix appropriately aired four hour-long episodes compiling interviews and archive footage featuring notorious serial killer Theodore “Ted” Bundy and associated parties, including family, friends, surviving victims, and law enforcement. From these informative episodes, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes was born, chronicling Bundy’s life, crimes, escapes, eventual death, and deep-diving into his psyche.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A forgettable shark attack sequel takes a bite out of the streaming charts

One of the most sought-after aspects of the colossal horror/thriller juxtaposed genre is the demand for creature feature films that involve some of the most gruesome disasters — and much of that clamor is for movies with a shark attack-centric plot. And, after 2010’s The Reef terrified eagle-eyed viewers and shark attack enthusiasts, a follow-up sequel looked to recreate the allure of its predecessor with The Reef: Stalked.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy