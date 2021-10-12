Read full article on original website
Iconic director John Carpenter expresses his love for a much-hated video game
Acclaimed horror director John Carpenter has shared what video games he’s playing, and has given immense praise to one of the internet’s favorite punching bags. Director of such cult classics as The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little Chinatown, and They Live is an avid gamer, and has previously shared his admiration for the interactive art form. But nobody would’ve expected him to be a hardcore player of Bethesda’s Fallout 76, which got shredded online when it was first released.
Watch: Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with a commemorative trailer
Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Fittingly, the streaming icon commemorated the occasion with its own trailer. High on birthday vibes, the company promises to take us on a trip down memory lane. Throughout the day, Netflix will drop nostalgic photos on its social media accounts that will have you pining for the days of ranking your online queue and waiting for that old red envelope.
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
Viral star Antoine Dodson is turning his decade-old meme into a beer because it’s 2022
Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 after his infamous line “Hide yo’ kids, hide yo’ wife,” has recently announced his involvement with the ale industry by releasing his own beer brand based on his own punchline. The viral Internet star established an intoxicating mix of...
Sony planning major PlayStation push for mobile devices
Games released exclusively on the PlayStation were once the sole selling points for the Sony console. However, this has changed in recent years with items like Marvel’s Spider-Man coming to PC, and now, the studio is similarly expanding to mobile devices. Polygon reported news of the strategy shift today....
The US box office just had one of its worst weekends in months
After July bought us the best month at the US box office since COVID hit, the last weekend has done quite the opposite providing one of the slowest weekends in cinema for quite some time. Despite the arrival of three new movies, according to a report from Variety, the US...
Original ‘Hellraiser’ star talks female-led Hulu reboot
The original Hellraiser is one of the more iconic movies in the horror movie hall of fame. Its prickly antagonist, played by Doug Bradley, is one of the most recognizable faces in horror, with good reason. With a new female Hellraiser on the way, Bradley shared his thoughts on the updated franchise and what he thought of the new casting.
Apple TV Plus show forced to stop production after threats of extortion from locals
Filming on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming series Lady in the Lake has been brought to an abrupt stop after threats were levied against its producers. According to a report from Deadline, the show which was filmed in Baltimore stopped on Friday due to multiple threats attempting to extort money from the producers.
‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained
One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
A strange fan theory says DC exists in the MCU because of ‘Fortnite’
The two big comic brands DC and Marvel have fought against each other for the top spot in the hearts of the public, but what if they’re actually already in unison? A new fan theory explains how DC exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s ridiculously good.
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
A dark and dusty Tom Cruise reboot wraps up streaming success
Tom Cruise might have ruled this year’s box office following his triumphantly successful sequel Top Gun: Maverick, but a far more surprising twist of events has occurred concerning one of the star’s worst-reviewed efforts. International audiences are breathing new life into the desiccated cadaver of Universal’s The Mummy, the “first” movie in the aborted attempt to set up a shared universe of the studio’s Universal Monsters properties. The film is also, arguably, the least-liked theatrical effort of Cruise’s career.
Netflix announces ‘Manifest’ season 4 teaser trailer and release date
Manifest fans, your dreams have come true as Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season. It’s been two years since Manifest fans had their hearts broken. After a third-season cliffhanger, NBC chose not to renew the hit show for a fourth installment, but Netflix responded to the viewer outcry by picking up the series. Along with a trailer, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will drop on Nov. 4.
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts
The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
Animated shows to binge while waiting for Season 6 of ‘Rick and Morty’
Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty premiered in 2013 to critical acclaim, and has quickly become one of the highest-rated animated sitcoms of all time. The sci-fi comedy follows the foul-mouthed scientist Rick Sanchez, who lives with his daughter Beth Smith and her family, and takes his 14-year-old grandson Morty on several intergalactic adventures. As the pair wreak havoc and mayhem all over the galaxy and multiverse, they encounter some wacky, interesting supporting characters, before returning home to the rest of the Smith family.
Fans crown ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ the best A24 film of all time
The fans have spoken, and Everything Everywhere All at Once has been crowned A24’s all-time best, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, who runs a laundromat with her husband, Waymond. The business is struggling to make ends meet when the IRS comes calling for an audit, and things get worse when Waymond files for divorce. Then the extraordinary happens when she meets Alpha Waymond, a version of her husband from an alternate dimension. From there, things get weird as Evelyn gets a crash course in the Multiverse with a plot that would make Marvel Studios proud.
The ‘House of the Dragon’ intro is finally here, and diehard ‘Game of Thrones’ fans will be stoked
After a cold open for its premiere last week, House of the Dragon has finally revealed its new opening sequence and, while visually it brings something new to the table, the song is exactly what Game of Thrones fans have grown to know and love. The iconic song composed by...
Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ receives October release
The chilling third chapter in Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer saga has received its official release date. On Jan. 24, 2019, the anniversary of Ted Bundy’s execution, Netflix appropriately aired four hour-long episodes compiling interviews and archive footage featuring notorious serial killer Theodore “Ted” Bundy and associated parties, including family, friends, surviving victims, and law enforcement. From these informative episodes, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes was born, chronicling Bundy’s life, crimes, escapes, eventual death, and deep-diving into his psyche.
A forgettable shark attack sequel takes a bite out of the streaming charts
One of the most sought-after aspects of the colossal horror/thriller juxtaposed genre is the demand for creature feature films that involve some of the most gruesome disasters — and much of that clamor is for movies with a shark attack-centric plot. And, after 2010’s The Reef terrified eagle-eyed viewers and shark attack enthusiasts, a follow-up sequel looked to recreate the allure of its predecessor with The Reef: Stalked.
