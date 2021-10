Shankweiler’s Last Second Field Goal Clinches Panther Victory over Springfield. After a gut-punch loss to Garnet Valley seven days earlier, the Strath Haven Panthers were teetering on the edge of a possible losing streak for the first time in 2021. Last Friday, a dominant first half and 14-0 lead over Springfield evaporated late in the fourth quarter and the Cougars had all sorts of momentum on offense and defense alike. But a late drive that started at their own 36-yard line pushed the ball close enough for Panther kicker (and soccer goalkeeper) Charlie Shankweiler to nail a clutch “full send” 31-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired, giving Strath Haven (5-1) a dramatic 17-14 victory. Standing in the way this week is another 5-1 squad who also took an early-season thumping from Garnet Valley, the Conestoga Pioneers.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO