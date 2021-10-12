Read full article on original website
ged72170
10-13
If you want to feel like your on vacation in a foreign country, just turn on Netflix. Mostly foreign content.
Reply
3
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with a commemorative trailer
Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Fittingly, the streaming icon commemorated the occasion with its own trailer. High on birthday vibes, the company promises to take us on a trip down memory lane. Throughout the day, Netflix will drop nostalgic photos on its social media accounts that will have you pining for the days of ranking your online queue and waiting for that old red envelope.
One of Tom Cruise’s best movies is about to hit Netflix
Tom Cruise is probably best known in the average movie-goer’s mind for blockbuster franchises like Mission Impossible and Top Gun. But, like many actors, he’s also turned in some impressive performances over the years that don’t get near enough of the credit that they deserve. One such example, in my opinion, is new on Netflix this week: It’s Collateral, a 2004 thriller directed by Michael Mann, which sees Cruise play a terrifying, silver-haired hitman named Vincent.
wegotthiscovered.com
Original ‘Hellraiser’ star talks female-led Hulu reboot
The original Hellraiser is one of the more iconic movies in the horror movie hall of fame. Its prickly antagonist, played by Doug Bradley, is one of the most recognizable faces in horror, with good reason. With a new female Hellraiser on the way, Bradley shared his thoughts on the updated franchise and what he thought of the new casting.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fanatics name the great movies they saw once and never want to watch again
In 1993, Jurassic Park took a Tyrannosaurus-sized chomp out of the box office, smashing records across the entire world and retaining them for all of five years before Titanic came along. However, there was one country that beat everyone else to that historic punch in 1994: that country was New...
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp’s shock appearance at the 2022 VMAs sends the internet into meltdown
Like a bat outta hell, Johnny Depp has been dropped back into the public eye with a bizarre appearance at the VMAs 2022 as an astronaut. You’d be forgiven for wondering why on Earth a certain Johnny Depp was anywhere near the VMAs, but frankly, in the year we’re in, is anything surprising? Depp’s appearance was heavily speculated upon in the days and hours leading up to the awards ceremony, and now it’s finally here, the internet has some strong opinions.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the cast of ‘Community’ now?
One by one, they all just fade away, but let’s hope that’s not the case with the cast of Community. If the intro to this article put the theme song for the six-seasons-and-no-movie show back in your head, well, that’s great! Community’s mantra, “Six seasons and a movie,” is almost definitely-maybe-possibly coming to fruition. With the recent announcement that the Community movie is once again in the works, we’ve got Greendale on the brain. Even as we go through a collective binge watching of the Dan Harmon classic from time to time, it’s good to check in on our beloved characters and the real-life people who livened up the screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bad movie lovers celebrate the worst lines of dialogue in cinema history
It is equal parts elating and demoralizing when you’re slogging through a movie, and the characters stoneface some egregiously flippant dialogue. Your face buried deep in your palm, you hold back inappropriate laughter. Indeed, there are some real artistic landmines in the world of film dialogue, but r/movies is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ receives October release
The chilling third chapter in Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer saga has received its official release date. On Jan. 24, 2019, the anniversary of Ted Bundy’s execution, Netflix appropriately aired four hour-long episodes compiling interviews and archive footage featuring notorious serial killer Theodore “Ted” Bundy and associated parties, including family, friends, surviving victims, and law enforcement. From these informative episodes, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes was born, chronicling Bundy’s life, crimes, escapes, eventual death, and deep-diving into his psyche.
wegotthiscovered.com
Animated shows to binge while waiting for Season 6 of ‘Rick and Morty’
Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty premiered in 2013 to critical acclaim, and has quickly become one of the highest-rated animated sitcoms of all time. The sci-fi comedy follows the foul-mouthed scientist Rick Sanchez, who lives with his daughter Beth Smith and her family, and takes his 14-year-old grandson Morty on several intergalactic adventures. As the pair wreak havoc and mayhem all over the galaxy and multiverse, they encounter some wacky, interesting supporting characters, before returning home to the rest of the Smith family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts
The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
wegotthiscovered.com
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans crown ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ the best A24 film of all time
The fans have spoken, and Everything Everywhere All at Once has been crowned A24’s all-time best, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, who runs a laundromat with her husband, Waymond. The business is struggling to make ends meet when the IRS comes calling for an audit, and things get worse when Waymond files for divorce. Then the extraordinary happens when she meets Alpha Waymond, a version of her husband from an alternate dimension. From there, things get weird as Evelyn gets a crash course in the Multiverse with a plot that would make Marvel Studios proud.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix announces ‘Manifest’ season 4 teaser trailer and release date
Manifest fans, your dreams have come true as Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season. It’s been two years since Manifest fans had their hearts broken. After a third-season cliffhanger, NBC chose not to renew the hit show for a fourth installment, but Netflix responded to the viewer outcry by picking up the series. Along with a trailer, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will drop on Nov. 4.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody
The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer
An epic 62 years in the making has finally arrived, and the story of the greatest musical comedian to ever write a hit song about bologna is coming to a screen close to you. Just like the songs that made Weird Al one of the most popular musicians in history, it looks like it’s going to be some serious parody.
wegotthiscovered.com
The US box office just had one of its worst weekends in months
After July bought us the best month at the US box office since COVID hit, the last weekend has done quite the opposite providing one of the slowest weekends in cinema for quite some time. Despite the arrival of three new movies, according to a report from Variety, the US...
Comments / 4