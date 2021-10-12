CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The big change coming by the end of the week

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpsJu_0cOKimRf00

(WOWK) — Summer-like weather has taken over the region and the heat will linger until the end of the work week. By Saturday however, highs could be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the previous day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfG5U_0cOKimRf00
Temperatures slide after Friday

The main game changer will be a cold front coming across the region late Friday into early Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMgpw_0cOKimRf00
Predictor shows a cold front with a line of showers and storms early Saturday moving west to east

Rain amounts will likely be less than an inch, with the heaviest rain taking place late Friday and early Saturday. Amounts look to be heavier closest to the Ohio River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27O0Nf_0cOKimRf00
Predictor model output for rainfall through Monday

After any storms die down, the main impact of the front will be to usher in cooler than normal temperatures. The normal high would be 70 degrees for this coming weekend and models show highs only in the mid 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QNd6_0cOKimRf00

As we approach the end of the week the StormTracker 13 meteorologists will tell you more about the cold front, how strong the winds may be, if there are any changes in the expected rain amounts and any possible changes to the temperature setup after the front, so stay tuned.

Grab the StormTracker 13 app for more weather 24-7. It’s free and you can download it right here.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Colder, snowier winter predicted by National Weather Service with second La Nina winter in a row; Still, overall climate trends continue to warm

While they both impact people, ecosystems and institutions, climate and weather are not the same. As weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions, climate refers to long periods of trends over time, important information in understanding winter weather forecasts for 2021-2022. In the last 125 years, the Massachusetts climate has experienced a...
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

NOAA releases winter weather predictions: Here’s what to expect

(NEXSTAR) – Climate experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have put together what they believe is the most likely weather pattern we’ll see when it comes to temperatures, rain, snow and La Niña this winter. The agency released its winter outlook for the 2021-22 season, as La Niña...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

NOAA releases Winter 2021/22 Outlook: What are the chances for snow and rain in North Carolina?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP/WFXR) — Winter is approaching, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center has released its winter weather outlook for the 2021-2022 season. According to NOAA’s outlook, the southern tier of the U.S. and the East Coast will likely notice warmer-than-average temperatures this winter. Below-average temperatures are favored for […]
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Temperature#Stormtracker#Vipir Radar#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WNEM

Ending the week with a big chill

Rain is preparing to move out of Mid-Michigan, but it's making room for much chillier air to move in!. Thursday's rain has moved on, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and colder air! A few clear patches may develop from time to time behind the departing low-pressure system, but clouds will win the battle for our skies overnight. Lows will take a tumble into the middle and upper 30s, putting us in the rare position of slightly below-average temperatures as we head into Friday morning! Make sure the heat is on, and you're layered up in the morning!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

National Weather Service Forecasts Milder Than Average Winter For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...
BOSTON, MA
WNEM

Ending the week with a big chill

Rain is preparing to move out of Mid-Michigan, but it's making room for much chillier air to move in!. Thursday's rain has moved on, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and colder air! A few clear patches may develop from time to time behind the departing low-pressure system, but clouds will win the battle for our skies overnight. Lows will take a tumble into the middle and upper 30s, putting us in the rare position of slightly below-average temperatures as we head into Friday morning! Make sure the heat is on, and you're layered up in the morning!
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Cooler after the rain but not for long

(WOWK) — Showers and storms raced through the WOWK-TV viewing area Thursday and will be out of the vicinity as we cross into Friday. After highs in the mid 70s Thursday, the region will now experience a cooldown but a cooldown that won’t be too sharp and won’t last very long. Normal highs are around […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHON2

Breezy trades for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trades will fill in over the islands starting Friday through early next week. Clouds and showers will continue to primarily impact windward areas, with a few showers drifting to leeward sites. More numerous showers may move through the islands in a weeks time, from a cold front.
HONOLULU, HI
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

2K+
Followers
871
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy