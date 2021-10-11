CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the strong winds cause Max Scherzer to stumble off the mound at Dodger Stadium?

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
 10 days ago

LOS ANGELES -- The 131-year rivalry between the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers went old-school Monday night when balmy Dodger Stadium felt a whole more like Candlestick Park.

It was the coldest, windiest conditions anyone could remember at Dodger Stadium, with the 66-degree temperature feeling like 46, and winds gusting from 15-20 mph, which felt like 40-50 mph.

The wind was so strong that it caused Dodgers starter Max Scherzer to stumble off the mound before throwing his second pitch of the game to Giants leadoff hitter Tommy La Stella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyIOU_0cOKiRrI00
Max Scherzer delivers a pitch in the first inning of Game 3 of the NLDS. Richard Mackson, USA TODAY Sports

Scherzer composed himself as fans took pictures of the foul poles swaying in the wind, and hot-dog wrappers blowing across the outfield.

"I didn't realize how much the wind was going to affect me," Scherzer said after the Giants' 1-0 victory. "The wind was really pushing me toward home plate and it was pretty strong tonight."

It resurrected memories of the 1961 All-Star Game when Giants pitcher Stu Miller was blown off the Candlestick Park mound and was called for a balk, moving Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Roger Maris in scoring position.

The strong gusts towards right field Monday certainly looked like it could favor the Giants, which stacked five left-handed hitters in the lineup with the right-handed Scherzer on the mound. And it did: While Giants third baseman Evan Longoria blasted a home run through the gusts for the game's only run, similarly well-struck balls by the Dodgers' Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux - the latter's with two outs in the bottom of the ninth - died on the warning track.

, Scherzer made sure it would have no impact in the early going by taking care of business himself, striking out five batters in the first two innings, with only right-handed hitter Buster Posey getting a hit.

Who knows, maybe the wind had a great deterrent on the hitters, with Giants MVP candidate Brandon Crawford calling for time at one point to wipe his eyes, which was not granted. He wound up striking out.

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @Bnightengale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Did the strong winds cause Max Scherzer to stumble off the mound at Dodger Stadium?

