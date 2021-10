AUSTIN, Texas — The following story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. The Texas Legislature adjourned from its third special session of the year early Tuesday morning after a final flurry of activity that included an agreement on how to spend billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds, approving a negotiated new congressional map and signing off on a last-minute proposal that will put to voters whether to increase the homestead property tax exemption.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO