Man gropes teenage girl on Manhattan subway

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man repeatedly grabbed a 15-year-old girl on a train in Manhattan, police said Monday.

As the northbound No. 5 train approached the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall subway station on the morning of Sept. 20, the man groped the teen several times, officials said. He got off at the station.

Police on Monday released images of a suspect and asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

