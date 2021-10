After wondering for several months how Leroy Jethro Gibbs would say his official goodbye as the Special Agent in Charge of our favorite team of NCIS investigators, this week’s episode of the long-running series finally revealed the answer. And, while it seems likely that viewers will see the character again (possibly even before Season 19 ends), the days after Mark Harmon’s last episode as NCIS lead have still been filled with lots of emotional responses from fans and those who’ve worked with him. Now, Jamie Lee Curtis, who had a guest spot on the show, has opened up about working on the show and Harmon’s exit as Gibbs.

