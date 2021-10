Most investors are more familiar with large-cap companies, which have a market cap of $10 billion or more, than with mid- or small-cap companies. Mid-cap stocks have a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion, while small-cap companies have a market cap under $2 billion. So, it would make sense that the larger companies get more media coverage and investor attention than their smaller peers.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO