Following the big finale tonight on FX, why not dive into some early discussion on American Horror Story season 11 today? There are, after all, a few things worth discussing. So where do we kick things off? Well, we should note in advance that the show already has the green light for more! Not only is the horror anthology coming back for a season 11, but it’s actually renewed through season 13. This remains one of the network’s most-popular shows and they clearly value the relationship with Ryan Murphy greatly — even if most of the showrunner’s content is now over at Netflix under an overall deal.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO