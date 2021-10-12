CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan lawmakers recognize, celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
WLNS
WLNS
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0fCT_0cOKg2uM00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is known as Indigenous Peoples Day and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor honored the day with a proclamation a tonight’s city council meeting.

Three people representing the statewide indigenous community were invited to tonight’s meeting.

They said they were honored to be recognized and hope this is a step towards educating others about their culture.

Also recognizing Indigenous People today was Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan is one of 11 states nationwide that observe indigenous peoples day via proclamations.

10 other states treat it as an official holiday.

Mayor Schor says it’s a day to recognize the historic, cultural and contemporary significance of the indigenous people and their lands. Many say this recognition is a step in the right direction.

At tonight’s council meeting, a person representing an indigenous tribe said, “I’m a high school teacher and I certainly used today to share with our students more about our heritage and culture and I’m just hoping that this continues to be an opportunity to further the conversation, the relationship and the understanding between our peoples.”

Along with recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, the city council also recognized the NAACP freedom fund celebration that’s taking place this Saturday.

Council members say it’s a chance to support the NAACP Lansing branch in its efforts to embrace diversity and ensure greater opportunity for all people.

This is the 55th annual celebration and first-ever virtual event dinner that’s airing right here on WLNS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

New Michigan policy to increase funding for mental health clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—There’s a new move to help the mental health crisis in Michigan. Beginning this month certified community behavioral health clinics, and addiction clinics will be reimbursed through Medicaid for its services the same way our state pays for physical health care. The initiative is being called, “The Behavioral Health Initiative.” The initiative aims […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan adds 7,108 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 7,108 new COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths since Tuesday. The average number of cases per day is 3,554. 78 deaths were identified during a vital records review. Ingham County has seen 27,182 total cases and 440 total deaths. Eaton County has seen 11,112 total cases […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Andy Schor
WLNS

What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Our top trending stories of today include a cold case that was reopened from 2013, Dean Transportation seeing an increase in bus drivers and salmonella outbreaks in onions. Cold Case that was Reopened Five men who were in jail for years and charged in a homicide in Jackson have now been cleared. […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan doctors weigh in on Covid-19 trends

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors Courtland Keteyian and Vivek Kak have been fighting Covid-19 on the front lines at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson since the pandemic began.Today, they say hospital beds are once again gradually filling up with Covid-19 patients. “There’s been between 30 and 40 individuals on a given day that are […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#The City Council#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Health experts helping mitigate COVID at homeless shelters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the last few days more than 20 people have tested positive at New Hope Community Center and City Rescue Mission of Lansing Chad Becerra is one of them. He’s been in quarantine at the shelter for nearly 2 weeks now but says COVID is making it hard for him to […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing School District receives $25 million grant for teacher development

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing School District has been awarded over $25 million in a multi-year federal grant to support teacher professional development and leadership. The District is one of only 22 to receive the grant from the US Department of Education. The District will receive exactly $25,471,661. The project funded by this grant is […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy