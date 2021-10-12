Michigan lawmakers recognize, celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is known as Indigenous Peoples Day and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor honored the day with a proclamation a tonight’s city council meeting.

Three people representing the statewide indigenous community were invited to tonight’s meeting.

They said they were honored to be recognized and hope this is a step towards educating others about their culture.

Also recognizing Indigenous People today was Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan is one of 11 states nationwide that observe indigenous peoples day via proclamations.

10 other states treat it as an official holiday.

Mayor Schor says it’s a day to recognize the historic, cultural and contemporary significance of the indigenous people and their lands. Many say this recognition is a step in the right direction.

At tonight’s council meeting, a person representing an indigenous tribe said, “I’m a high school teacher and I certainly used today to share with our students more about our heritage and culture and I’m just hoping that this continues to be an opportunity to further the conversation, the relationship and the understanding between our peoples.”

Along with recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, the city council also recognized the NAACP freedom fund celebration that’s taking place this Saturday.

Council members say it’s a chance to support the NAACP Lansing branch in its efforts to embrace diversity and ensure greater opportunity for all people.

This is the 55th annual celebration and first-ever virtual event dinner that’s airing right here on WLNS.

