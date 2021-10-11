CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDGA Event Support Team Opens Helpline for Event Directors

By Danny Voss #45698
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PDGA is pleased to announce the creation of the Event Support Helpline: a new resource for PDGA Event Directors. The Event Support Helpline will connect Event Directors with members of the PDGA Event Support Team (EST), who will be able to assist with troubleshooting, event best practices, questions about the Official Rules of Disc Golf, Competition Manual and Tour Standards, as well as training on the functions of the Digital Scorecard, Tournament Manager, and Tournament Central. The Event Support Helpline is available now, see below for hours of operation and contact details.

