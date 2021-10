Enhance your home theater with the Philips Hue Play gradient light tube. This smart lamp pairs with your TV. So you’ll envelop your entire room with whatever colors are on your show or movie. Available in two sizes—Compact and Large—it works with a variety of different television sizes. The former fits with TVs from 40 to 55 inches in size while the latter suits TVs that are 60 inches or larger. Compatible in any home, this gadget is dimmable straight out of the box. You’ll need a Hue Bridge and Hue Sync Box to get it going, and then you can use Hue Sync technology. This feature makes it match whatever colors are on the screen of your TV for a totally immersive experience.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO